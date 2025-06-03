Tata Motors: Delete—Impossible: Harrier.ev unleashes a bold new league of SUVs

India’s most powerful homegrown SUV, launched at ₹ 21.49 lakh*

Key Highlights

Experience Supercar-like performance With dual motor power of 158 PS (116 kW) at the front, and 238 PS (175 kW) 504 Nm torque from the dual-motor setup 0–100 km/h in segment-best 6.3 seconds Powered by a 75 kWh battery, giving 250 km worth of range with a 15 minute charge

Enjoy Go-Anywhere off-road capability an SUV has to offer Get the ultimate off-road experience with the Quad Wheel Drive system Impossible is nothing with Six terrain modes, giving the confidence to go everywhere View around and under with the Transparent Mode

Savor Indulgent Technology and Luxurious Comfort like never before Float on the Ultra Glide Suspension with Frequency Dependent Damping for exceptional handling & ride comfort Boasting of World’s first: 36.9cm (14.53″) Cinematic Infotainment Screen by Harman powered by Samsung Neo QLED, which is the world’s 1st Neo QLED automotive display, JBL Black 10 speaker system with JBL audio modes and Dolby Atmos – for a Theatre Maax Experience Backed by convenience in your hands with e-Valet, Digi Access, and DrivePay

Brings together superlative power, the ability to explore freely, and features from the luxury segment at the price of an ICE powered high SUV

Introduces lifetime warranty on the battery pack for a carefree ownership experience

Tata Motors, the leader of India’s electric vehicle revolution and the nation’s leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the Harrier.ev – India’s most powerful, most capable, and most intelligent SUV yet. Crafted to embody the SUV of tomorrow, the Harrier.ev ushers in a new mindset—where capability meets sophistication. It’s an SUV, that doesn’t make you choose between adventure and indulgence; it delivers both. From conquering untamed terrains to gliding through urban landscapes, the Harrier.ev envelops every journey in a cocoon of unmatched luxury. With 504 Nm torque and a QWD dual-motor, the Harrier.ev is the best homegrown SUV in India, yet. Available in four striking colour options, the Harrier.ev starts at an introductory price* of ₹ 21.49 lakh.

Powered by the next-gen acti.ev+ pure EV architecture, it’s an SUV in a league of its own – capable of super-sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just a segment-best 6.3 seconds with boost mode. Its six advanced terrain modes coupled with exceptional ground clearance allows the Harrier.ev to decimate roads less travelled, all while its occupants indulge in opulent luxury inside the Zenith Suite, aided by an advanced collection of features that are not just segment-first or industry-first, but even world-first. It is the most intelligent SUV created by Tata Motors – from Digi Access using Ultra Wide Band for hands-free unlocking, to an e-Valet, to a 540° Surround View system that reveals even what’s underneath, this tech first product is designed not just to assist, but to anticipate.

Furthermore, underscoring its confidence in the maturity of battery technology and dedication to an effortless ownership experience, Tata Motors has introduced a lifetime warranty on the battery pack of the Harrier.ev, bringing peace of mind to the EV community.

Launching the most powerful SUV made in India, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “From defining the SUV segment in the 1990s with iconic nameplates to democratizing it by boldly entering new whitespaces in the 2020s, our journey has always been driven by innovation and leadership. With the launch of Harrier.ev, we are not just introducing a new electric SUV or challenging convention—we are rewriting the rules of what’s possible. Born of legendary pedigree and engineered for tomorrow, the Harrier.ev is India’s most capable SUV.

Built on the cutting-edge Acti.ev+ architecture and powered by a robust QWD that generates the highest torque and unleashes fastest acceleration ever seen in an Indian SUV, the Harrier.ev redefines performance. This commanding power is paired with a suite of first-in-world and segment-first luxuries, including a display by Harman, powered by Samsung Neo QLED, immersive Dolby Atmos acoustics, and a revolutionary 540° Surround View system that eliminates blind spots—even beneath the vehicle. Crafted to lead with intelligence, indulgence and intent, the Harrier.ev shatters the barriers of range anxiety and infrastructure limitations to make EV ownership not just aspirational, but effortlessly attainable. It is a bold reaffirmation of our commitment to lead India’s transition to the future of mobility and to ‘Delete-Impossible’ from the vocabulary of Indian automotive capability.”

*Introductory price, ex-showroom, Mumbai. Price does not include charger & installation cost. Charger options will be available on a chargeable basis.

Know more about the Harrier.ev

Experience Supercar-like performance

Underpinned by the acti.ev + architecture, the Harrier.ev delivers unmatched acceleration, control, and confidence across varied terrains. From everyday city commutes to cruising through off-road trails, the Harrier.ev ensures a commanding experience with its advanced capabilities and enhanced supercar-like performance.

Dual motor power of 158 PS (116 kW) at the front, and 238 PS (175 kW).

504 Nm torque from the dual-motor setup.

0–100 km/h in segment-best 6.3 seconds.

Long-range 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs.

C75 estimated real-world range of 480 – 505 KM.

Fast charging at 1.5 C delivers up to 250 KM in just 15 minutes.

Enjoy Go-Anywhere off-road capability any SUV has to offer

The Harrier.ev brings together power with the tools to instill confidence in the occupant to not be bound by the road. Whether it’s about navigating urban jungles or venturing deep into rugged terrains, the Harrier.ev will carve the road and go anywhere and venture beyond the limits of conventional SUVs.

Six terrain modes: Normal, Grass/Snow, Mud/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, Custom.

Boost Mode, Drift Mode, and Off-road Assist with cruise control (as low as 5 km/h).

Transparent Mode for obstacle visibility beneath the vehicle.

Savor Indulgent Technology and Luxurious Comfort like never before

Built to elevate every journey with a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and refined luxury, the Harrier.ev makes every drive smarter and more seamless – redefining indulgence on the road. From intuitive interfaces to world first and segment-first technological integrations, Harrier.ev is not just an SUV it is an experience where innovation meets opulence.

e-Valet Auto Park Assist (APA): APA automatically maneuvers the vehicle into parallel or perpendicular spots at your command. Anywhere Parking – a segment-first innovation – takes this a step further. It allows you to define custom parking spaces, eliminating the need for conventional marked spots. This next-gen technology gives you the freedom to park wherever it’s safe and suitable, not just where lines are drawn. Reverse Assist: Automatically retrace the exact path in reverse (upto last 50m), taking you out of tight situations without breaking a sweat. Summon Mode: Enables you to remotely summon Harrier.ev in forward or reverse direction, perfect for tight spaces. Clear View Assist 540 degree surround view 360 surround view monitor: Get a crystal-clear view of your entire driving environment. See more, drive smarter, and park with confidence. Transparent mode: See exactly what’s beneath your car. Whether it’s off-road terrain, potholes, or curbs, navigate with confidence and precision like never before.​ Blind spot view monitor: Brings you a live video feed of your left and right blind spots, displayed right on your infotainment screen and instrument cluster. HD Rear view mirror (e-IRVM): Experience an unobstructed, crystal-clear wide view of both the front and rear—regardless of passengers or luggage blocking your line of sight. The integrated smart mirror doubles as a built-in dashcam, continuously recording in Full HD: 1920×1080 at the front and 1920×384 at the rear. With support for up to 128GB of storage, it captures hours of driving footage. Sharing or saving clips is effortless – simply scan the QR code displayed on the mirror to access videos directly on your phone. Digi Access Digital key: With the Harrier.ev, your iPhone, Apple Watch, or compatible Android Smartphones become your smart key – no need to carry a physical key anymore. Thanks to Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology, the vehicle recognizes your proximity, allowing you to lock, unlock, and drive without even reaching for your device. It’s a seamless, truly hands-free experience – leaving behind the outdated need to tap your phone on the car handle. Smart Card: Your sleek, space-saving backup key, lets you lock, unlock, and even start your car with ease. Remote Key: With 11 powerful commands at your fingertips, from locking and unlocking to even Remote Park and Summon Mode. Theatre Maax Experience 36.9cm (14.53″) Cinematic Infotainment Screen by Harman powered by Samsung Neo QLED, which is the world’s 1st Neo QLED automotive display. World’s first JBL Black: High powered 10 strategically positioned JBL Black speakers with JBL Audio modes perfectly tuned for an immersive experience. Dolby Atmos: Listen exactly as the artist intended — even while on the go. Whether it’s intimate dialogue or a complex soundscape, every detail comes alive in rich clarity and depth. Arcade.ev in car app suite: Drivers and passengers have instant access to a diverse range of apps right from the infotainment system (25+ apps). Enjoy seamless entertainment options including music, podcasts, FM radio, OTT content, and more during the journey. Built in navigation – Mappls: Navigate safely and efficiently with feature-rich, highly detailed maps that update rapidly and are available even offline. Designed specifically for electric vehicles, the system includes EV-focused features like spider range visualization, battery-efficient routing, and real-time discovery of nearby charging stations. It even suggests the nearest chargers based on your current State of Charge (SOC), ensuring you’re always within reach of your next top-up. iRA.ev: 55+ connected car features like car location tracking, locate charge point aggregators, remote operations etc. DrivePay: Experience true convenience with India’s first in-car UPI-based payment system, enabling secure, seamless, and compliant transactions for EV charging and FASTag. Discover charging stations, make decisions, and complete payments—all directly from your car’s interface, with no need to reach for your phone. With 4 years of complementary subscription services Acti.ev+: Tata Motors’ acti.ev architecture has been enhanced from every perspective for it to become acti.ev+ in the Harrier.ev. Layer 1: Powertrain: Inclusion of QWD and RWD, 75 kWh battery pack, faster 1.5C Charging, and changeable terrain modes. Layer 2: Chassis: Introduction of the Ultra Glide suspension with FDD, enhanced crash performance, advanced driving and regenerative braking modes Layer 3: Electrical and Electronics: Powered by t.idal, Tata Intelligent Digital Architecture Layer, our SDV foundation built on the acti.ev+ architecture. Designed to seamlessly integrate safety, entertainment, and connectivity, t.idal is powered by over 500 million lines of code and cutting-edge domain controllers. industry-first Harman Infotainment powered by Neo QLED automotive display, multilingual voice recognition, and ADAS with Mobileye EyeQ, to over-the-air updates and digital key integration — t.idal turns the Harrier.ev into a truly intelligent, software-defined SUV. Layer 4: Cloud Architecture: Innovative Digi Access and enhanced Arcade.ev

Zenith Suite – Luxury, Redefined

The Harrier.ev is a premium lounge on wheels that elevates comfort to a new standard. The Zenith Suite delivers indulgent detailing and thoughtful ergonomics, making every journey a luxurious retreat.

Memory seats and ORVM Powered and ventilated front seats Power BOSS mode for extended rear legroom Rear comfort headrests and center armrest with cupholders Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

These premium touches are complemented by intuitive conveniences:

Dual-zone climate control with cooled storage and air purifier Ambient lighting synced with drive modes and music Wireless charging and 65W USB fast chargers Rear sunshades for privacy and glare reduction Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) power sharing Bootspace of 502 litre, expandable to 999 litre Frunk of 67 litre in RWD and 35 litre in AWD

Reinforcing Trust — Safety That Leads the Segment

Taking forward Tata Motors’ safety DNA, Harrier.ev offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent assistance and robust protection features.

HD Rear-view mirror (e-IRVM) with Digital Video Recorder 7 airbags (6 standard + knee airbag) ADAS Level 2 with 20+ features Transparent mode with 540° Clear View Assist and 360° 3D camera

Further enhancing on-road safety and confidence:

ESP with i-VBAC Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) SOS Call function Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Assist TPMS and rain-sensing wipers with auto headlamps

Exciting Color Palette

Reverberating with boldness and elegance, the Harrier.ev will be available in four striking color options – Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. Additionally, the SUV will also be available in the critically appreciated STEALTH Edition – a darker, more aggressive visual identity that can’t make you take your eye of it.

SOURCE: Tata Motors