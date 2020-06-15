Tata Motors: COVID-19 impacts results

Tata Motors Ltd announced its results for year ending March 31, 2020.

Q4FY20 Conso (Rs. Cr Ind AS) JLR (£M, IFRS) TML (S) (Rs.Cr, Ind AS) Q4 FY’20 Vs. PY Q4 FY’20 Vs. PY Q4 FY’20 Vs. PY Net Revenue 62,493 (28) % 5,426 (24) % 9,733 (48) % EBITDA (%) 4.6 (510) bps 4.8 (500) bps 5.5 (1250) bps EBIT (%) (5.0) (840) bps (4.6) (770) bps (15.6) (1790) bps PBT (9,313) – (501) – (4,786) – FY20 Net Revenue 261,068 (14) % 22,984 (5) % 43,928 (37) % EBITDA (%) 8.4 (50) bps 8.7 50 bps 0.6 (760) bps EBIT (%) (0.2) 140 bps (0.1) 60 bps (7.1) (1090) bps PBT (10,580) – (422) – (7,127) –

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) – FY20 Tata Motors (Standalone, incl JO) – FY 20 Retails down 12% to 508.7K units Retails: CV down 22% to 360.8K; PV down 25% to 148.8K units Net Revenue down 5% to £23.0B Net Revenue down 37% to Rs. 43.9K Cr EBIT at (0.1) % EBIT at (7.1) % Loss before tax at £ 422m Loss before tax at Rs. 7,127Cr. Investments: £ 3.3B in products and technologies Investments: Rs. 5,344 Cr in products and technologies Free Cash Flows of £ (0.7) B Free cash flows of Rs. (6.0) KCr

JLR: After Jaguar Land Rover’s return to profit in the second and third quarters, which reflected improvements achieved through its transformation programme, fourth quarter results were significantly impacted by the pandemic. Despite this, the business has improved its EBIT by 60bps and cash delivery by £560m over the previous year. Project Charge has delivered cumulative savings of £3.5 billion.

TML: In India, demand which was already adversely impacted by the general economic slowdown, liquidity stress and stock corrections due to BSVI transition, was further affected by the lockdown. Steep volume decline, particularly MHCV, and resulting negative operating leverage impacted profitability and cash flows.

Outlook: Q1 FY21 is expected to be significantly weaker in both JLR and TML with the full impact of lockdowns being reflected in the results. A gradual improvement in performance is anticipated in the coming quarters as we deliver our exciting product range while driving a robust cost and cash savings agenda. Actions are underway to significantly deleverage the Tata Motors Group with JLR to become sustainably cash positive from FY22 while becoming future ready.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Highlights

After return to profit in the second and third quarters, COVID-19 significantly impacted Q4 & Full-Year Fiscal 2019/20 results

Retail unit sales fall 30.9% in Q4 and 12.1% in fiscal 2019/20

Full-year pre-tax loss of £422 million on revenues of £23 billion

EBIT margin almost breakeven (margin up 0.6% year on year) and Q4 cash flow positive £225 million

‘Charge’ programme savings increased to £3.5 billion; Target for March 2021 increased to £5.0 billion

Solid liquidity position of £5.6 billion.

Financials

Following its return to profit in the second and third quarters, COVID-19 significantly impacted the fourth quarter. As a result of lower sales, JLR suffered a loss of £501 million in Q4 and £422 million for the full year on revenues of £5.4 billion and £23 billion, respectively. However, Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) which also excludes foreign exchange and commodity revaluation were still almost breakeven for the year (margin up 0.6% year on year) and cash flow was positive in Q4. Cost and cash improvements under Project Charge increased by £600 million in Q4 to bring cumulative savings to £3.5 billion by 31 March 2020. The company ended the fourth quarter with solid liquidity including £3.7 billion of cash and a £1.9 billion undrawn revolving credit facility.

Looking Ahead

The Company responded quickly to the current situation by implementing a temporary shutdown of all its plants and rigorous cost and investment controls to conserve cash as much as possible. The Company is now seeing encouraging recovery in China with all its dealers now open and with sales of 6,828 vehicles in April, down only 3.1% year on year and 8,068 in May, up 4.2% year on year. Accordingly, the company is gradually resuming production at the Solihull and Halewood vehicle manufacturing plants and engine plant in the UK, the Slovakia plant, and contract assembly line in Austria.

In this fluid situation, the company will focus on conserving cash by rigorously managing cost and investment spends to protect liquidity. The company has now increased the Charge target for March 2021 to £5.0 billion, implying £1.5 billion of cost and cash savings in FY21. As part of this, company has deferred or cancelled lower margin and non-critical investment and is targeting investment spending of circa £2.5 billion in FY21, substantially lower than £3.3 billion in FY20 and £3.8 billion in FY19. As a result of the impact of worldwide lock downs on sales and plant shutdowns, free cash flow was negative c. £1.5b in April and May, including one-time working capital outflows of c.£1.2b; free cash flow for the full quarter ending 30 June is expected to be less than £2 billion negative.

While the outlook remains uncertain the Company expects a gradual recovery of sales and improving cash flows for the remainder of the year.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said,

“The auto industry faced strong headwinds in FY20 amidst a slowing economy due to multiple factors – liquidity crisis, high fuel prices, changes in axle load norms and BS6 transition, all leading to weak consumer sentiments and subdued demand across segments. Disruption in the supply chain induced by the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown in mid-March 2020 added to the problems. Disappointingly, even with our relentless focus on retail acceleration, ‘Mission Zero’ on BSIV inventory and stringent cost reduction initiatives, we have not been able to mitigate the impact on our financials.

Currently, we are operational at all our plants and at most of the dealerships with a strict adherence to safety and health norms. With a calibrated scaling up of our activities, we will continue to build agility to respond dynamically to the changing consumer behavior through closer connect to our customers and by leveraging digital interventions to provide the best in class customer experience, while improving our market, operational and financial performance.”

