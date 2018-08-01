Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles enters the wrestling arena partnering Wrestling Federation of India

Tata Motors in line with its Group heritage has constantly looked at encouraging sports and promoting sporting talent across India and overseas. Continuing this tradition, the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit (CVBU) of Tata Motors today announced an all-encompassing three-year strategic partnership with Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) as ‘Principal Sponsor’ to encourage and promote the sport of wrestling and leverage the strong connect with the brands of its CV range. Beginning with the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, this partnership will continue till 2021 that will include the World Championship and World Cup, 2020 Olympic Games, besides other national and international wrestling events.

This will be one of the biggest non-cricket association in the country, where the India’s largest CV player like Tata Motors is going beyond mere sponsorship. The company will act as a catalyst to promote the sport, encourage and develop young and rising sporting talent enabling them to achieve their aspirations. As a part of the historic mega partnership, Tata Motors will support top performing 50 wrestlers (both men and women), across categories, on both domestic and international circuit.

Celebrating this initiative, the new official Tata Yodha jersey for the Indian Wrestling Team was unveiled by the stars of Indian wrestling including Olympic Medallists Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik along with Geeta Phogat – India’s first women wrestler to qualify for Olympic in 2012 and Bajrang Punia, Sandeep Tomar, Pooja Dhanda and Satyawart Kadian in the presence of senior management from Tata Motors CVBU and official of WFI.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Girish Wagh, President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Today, sports with the energy and dynamism is seen as a major platform for brands to connect with people across India – both masses as well as classes. Commercial Vehicles are the backbone of our economy and for Tata Motors, as India’s leading commercial vehicles manufacturer, we see sport as a significant bridge to reach out to various stakeholders – drivers, fleet owners, dealers and distributors, media and the public at large. In line with our brand philosophy of ‘Connecting Aspirations’, we believe in supporting sports and sportspeople who can take our country ahead with their potential, zeal and passion.”

“Wrestling and Kabaddi are homegrown sports that reflect machismo, aggression and endurance that tests speed, agility and power, and are gaining popularity in India and overseas. These attributes blend perfectly with the rich heritage, longevity, durability and robust performance of our Commercial Vehicles that are accepted by our customers in India and global markets. We are truly delighted to associate with Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and wish our Indian team the very best in the forthcoming Asian Games at Jakarta.” Added Mr. Wagh.

Commenting on the partnership, Shri Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President – Wrestling Federation of India said, “We are delighted to have a ‘bharosemand partner’ like Tata Motors as our principal sponsor for all our national and international events until year 2021. It is a first of its kind association for Indian Sports where a reputed brand like Tata Motors is associating with the entire sport for 3 long years. Wrestling is a game of strength and endurance and these values are perfectly resonated by Tata Yodha vehicle. This is an ideal association as both represent dynamism, being reliable, robust, and rugged with the potential, zeal and exemplary performance to overcome all obstacles and succeed at the highest level consistently. Together, we hope to scale new heights and create more visibility for wrestling as a sport and help young individuals achieve their sporting ambitions.”

The Beijing and London Olympics medallist, Sushil Kumar, attributed the constant success of wrestlers as the reason for this ‘wonderful, long-standing’ alliance. “WFI and Tata Motors joining hands to promote the sport in the best way possible should be an eye-opener for all of us. Why I am saying this is because if you perform consistently and win medals sponsorships will automatically follow. WFI has set a very good example and I am happy for fellow wrestlers,” said Sushil.

On her part, Sakshi Malik, the London Olympic Games bronze medallist, echoed her views. “I am happy with the adulation the sport has received ever since 2008 Beijing Olympics; as we have been successfully winning medals in three consecutive Olympics. Women wrestlers, too, are doing a fine job and proving their worth. Sponsors like Tata Motors supporting wrestling is the best thing that can happen to WFI. I am immensely pleased,” she said.

The Tata Yodha will be present at all the WFI events – National Championships, Indian Open, Junior Nationals, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, World Cup, Grand Prix, Asian Games, and Asian Championships, for the next 3 years. Additionally, Tata Motors will have licensing rights to support the players for Asian Games, Commonwealth and Olympics and felicitate the team upon its return.

Tata Motors is extensively dedicated to the ‘Sportification of India’. The company’s philosophy and commitment is to act as a catalyst to promote sports, encourage and develop young and rising sporting talent enabling them to achieve their aspirations. The company has constantly been associated with various sports such as cricket (IPL), Kabaddi (UP Yodha) and Football (Jamshedpur FC).

About Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is the Governing Body for Wrestling in India recognized by Ministry of Sports, Govt. of India as National Sports Federation. WFI is registered under the Societies Act and affiliated to Indian Olympic Association and International Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles [FILA]. WFI was formed in 1960 and Wrestling federations of all States/Union Territories are its Member Associations. WFI along with its State affiliates are entrusted to organize National Championships for all categories of Wrestling, players apart from Zonal, Inter State Championships and All India Ranking Tournaments in India. WFI also conducts various International Tournaments along with the various grassroot initiatives. WFI through its commercial partners Sporty Solutionz initiates a historic partnership with Tata Motors who come on board as a Principal Sponsor for the Sport till 2021.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India’s largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company’s innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

