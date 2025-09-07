Tata Motors commercial vehicle customers to enjoy entire GST reduction benefit

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST reduction on its entire commercial vehicle range to customers, effective 22nd September 2025, the date the revised GST rates come into effect

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST reduction on its entire commercial vehicle range to customers, effective 22nd September 2025, the date the revised GST rates come into effect.

Making this announcement, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The reduction in GST on commercial vehicles to 18% is a bold and timely step towards revitalizing India’s transport and logistics backbone. Inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision and the progressive reforms announced by the GST Council under the stewardship of the Hon’ble Finance Minister, Tata Motors is proud to extend the full benefit of GST reduction on all our commercial vehicles to customers across the country. With a rich legacy of trust and an expansive portfolio of future-ready vehicles and mobility solutions, we continue to be the partner of choice for those who move India forward- empowering businesses, enabling mobility, and fueling growth.”

Commercial vehicles are the lifeblood of India’s economic engine—powering logistics, enabling trade, and connecting communities across the length and breadth of the country. By reducing prices across our commercial vehicle range, Tata Motors aims to further lower the Total Cost of Ownership for transporters, fleet operators, and small businesses. This will encourage faster fleet modernisation with greater access to advanced and cleaner mobility solutions, enabling transporters to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and increase profits.

Potential price reductions on Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, effective 22nd September 2025, are mentioned as under. Customers are encouraged to book their preferred vehicle early for delivery during the forthcoming festive period.

Product Reduction in price range (Rs) HCV from 2,80,000 to 4,65,000 ILMCV from 1,00,000 to 3,00,000 Buses & Vans from 1,20,000 to 4,35,000 SCV Passenger from 52,000 to 66,000 SCV & Pickups from 30,000 to 1,10,000

SOURCE: Tata Motors