Tata Motors celebrates 85,000 ZESTS on the roads with the special edition ZEST Premio

Tata Motors today added a premium touch to its ZEST range by introducing the ZEST Premio – a special edition car with 13 new features. With more than 85,000 Tata ZESTS having found happy owners all around the country, the ZEST Premio comes as a special edition to celebrate the success. It will be on sale from 1st March 2018 at a starting price of INR 7.53L for the diesel version (ex-showroom Delhi) across all Tata Motors sales outlets, in India.

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “We are extremely delighted to introduce the special edition of ZEST with a fresh and energetic look and are confident that this will attract our customers for its value proposition. Being the only compact sedan to be awarded 4 stars in safety by Global NCAP, the ZEST continues to provide its customers with enhanced value offering. With more than 85,000 happy customers, Tata ZEST has proven to be a loved brand and with this new special edition ZEST, we expect to strike a new chord with the young and aspirant customers. We will continue to gauge changing customer preferences and keep introducing new features in our best-in-class products to give our customers enhanced value offering.”

The ZEST Premio debuts with a host of first-in-segment premium features like dual tone roof in glossy black, piano black hued outside mirrors on the exterior, and a chic tan finished mid pad on the dashboard in the interior. Two handsome exterior colours – Titanium Grey and Platinum Silver – provide an excellent platform to highlight the exquisite finishes added to the ZEST Premio.

The exterior appearance is further enhanced with smoked multi-reflector headlamps and a piano black hood strip at the front to accompany the elegant dual tone bumper. At the rear, a piano black boot lid garnish complements the Premio special edition badge. The wheels are embellished with proud silver wheel covers. As a final flourish, buyers can add a piano black spoiler as an optional accessory.

Under the hood, the ZEST Premio is equipped with the famed, reliable, 1.3L, 4 cylinder, BS IV Quadrajet, common rail, turbodiesel engine, putting out 75PS power and 190 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a 5 speed manual transmission. The urbane interior benefits from new premium seat fabric with contrast stitching and Premio branding, which is carefully colour co-ordinated with the strikingly finished tan mid pad.

Entertainment and great sound quality are assured by our renowned ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system by HarmanTM, with phone based apps including Navigation addressing the ever-evolving connectivity needs of our customers.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited, a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. As India’s largest automobile company and part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea. In India, Tata Motors has an industrial joint venture with Fiat. Engaged in engineering and automotive solutions, with a focus on future-readiness and a pipeline of tech-enabled products, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top in passenger vehicles with 9 million vehicles on Indian roads. The company’s innovation efforts are focused on developing auto technologies that are sustainable as well as suited. With design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea, Tata Motors strives to pioneer new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers. Abroad, Tata cars, buses, and trucks are being marketed in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.