Tata Motors celebrates 1 millionth car roll-out from its Sanand facility

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its manufacturing history of rolling out the 1 millionth car from its state-of-the-art facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This landmark achievement emphasizes Tata Motors’ commitment to continuously innovate, for delivering superior products that elevate consumer delight. It also reflects the hard work and dedication of the team at the Sanand facility, who have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.

The Sanand plant was established in 2010 spread across 1100 acres – 741 acres (TML) and 359 acres (Vendor Park) with over 6000 direct and indirect employees, has been instrumental in Tata Motors’ growth and success. Being one of the youngest plant of Tata Motors, the Sanand facility boasts of having an up-to-the-minute technology across all its processes. The highly mechanised plant has incorporated a lean process management system. The plant houses press line, the weld shop, paint shop, assembly line and powertrain shop. This facility has a flexible assembly line and is known for producing various models of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Tiago AMT, Tiago.ev, Tiago iCNG, Tigor, Tigor AMT, Tigor EV, Tigor iCNG and XPRES-T EV. A single model plant has been successfully converted into multi-model plant churning out three models with 100% assets management and utilization.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are extremely proud to roll out the 1 millionth car from our Sanand plant. This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly. This achievement is a testament to the high standards we set for ourselves and the commitment we have to our customers. Our efforts have led to higher consideration for our products and this milestone certainly reiterates the popularity of our products among consumers. We are confident to carry forward our momentum in providing safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions. We owe this milestone. We acknowledge and thank our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and most importantly the Government of Gujarat for their unwavering support, which has been integral to achieving this milestone.”

Tata Motors has always believed in social upgradation of individuals and communities. The Sanand plant has adopted more than 68 villages in and around Sanand, Bavla & Viramgam. Setting up of toilets, skill development of women to increase their employability and health and education of girl child are the key initiatives with which the plant began its CSR activities in Sanand. In last 13 years, the CSR initiatives of Tata Motors has touched over 3 lakh lives in and around Sanand.

