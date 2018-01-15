Tata Motors bets big on Genuine Oil for Commercial Vehicles range

Tata Motors Limited, a leading Global Automobile manufacturer today launched Company Branded ‘Tata Motors Genuine Oil’ exclusively for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles range in the Indian Market.

Key Highlights: Offers Superior Quality and Performance

Formulated and Tested specially for Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles

Longer aggregate life

Formulated and tested for Tata Motors vehicles, this range of superior quality multi-purpose oils are suitable for the new generation engines and other aggregates, thereby encouraging their customers to use the right oil in the right environment for better performance. The product range includes high performing engine oils, gear oils and rear axle oil for commercial vehicles range manufactured by Tata Motors for both on road and off road applications segment.

This new range of Company Branded oils have been developed as per regulations and specifications required for the Indian commercial vehicles market. For the ease of customers, Tata Motors Genuine Oils are exclusively available across 1400 Tata Motors CVBU-authorized workshops.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. R. Ramakrishnan, Senior Vice-President, Customer Care, CVBU, Tata Motors Limited said,“We at Tata Motors have always worked towards creating a delightful experience for all our customers through various aftersales products & services for our Commercial Vehicles. We are committed to provide our customers with the best lubricant technology expertise and support in the competitive market place. Launched in four variants, Tata Motors Genuine Oil is specially formulated for our new generation engines to enhance the performance of the vehicle. Be it for better mileage, longer aggregate life or protection, these oils offer the right solution for each of our products.”

Working with a customer centric approach and providing its customers with the best post-purchase experience, the company has launched the Tata Motors Genuine Oil under four variants –

Tata Motors Genuine engine oil CI4+ 15W40 & CH4 15W40 – Priced at Rs. 185/- per Ltr. this is a range of multi-purpose diesel engine oil for new generation engines with long drain intervals and is suitable for mixed fleet operations.

Priced at Rs. 185/- per Ltr. this is a range of multi-purpose diesel engine oil for new generation engines with long drain intervals and is suitable for mixed fleet operations. Tata Motors Genuine gear oil 80W90 LL – Priced at Rs. 210/- per Ltr. this has been especially formulated for new generation synchromesh transmission performing under rugged terrains with extended oil intervals.

– Priced at Rs. 210/- per Ltr. this has been especially formulated for new generation synchromesh transmission performing under rugged terrains with extended oil intervals. Tata Motors Genuine rear axle oil 80W140 LL – Priced at Rs. 240/- per Ltr. this is a heavy duty multi grade oil especially formulated with extended oil drain intervals for axels performing under tough circumstances with higher operating temperatures.

