Tata Motors: Bengaluru’s public transportation to add a new dimension; BMTC to induct advanced electric buses

Commuters will soon be able to enjoy comfortable, noise-less and eco-friendly travel

The citizens of Bengaluru will now have smarter, safer and a greener public transportation. A prototype of the Tata Motors’ smart electric bus was flagged off today, by Shri Ramalinga Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Government of Karnataka, Dr. N. V. Prasad, IAS, Secretary to Government, Transport Department and Ms. G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) along with delegates from Government of Karnataka, BMTC and Tata Motors. As part of the larger order signed between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, and BMTC, the company will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of state-of-the-art 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a period 12 years. Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed bus with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms. G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, said, “Meeting the high-quality benchmark, we are elated to flag off Tata Motors’ electric bus prototype. The advanced features and impressive performance of the electric bus align perfectly with BMTC’s commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and improving the quality of life for our citizens. We look forward to supplementing our fleet with Tata Motors’ new, smart electric buses.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited said, “We are delighted to see our first smart electric bus get flagged off in Bengaluru. For decades, Tata Motors’ advanced research and development facilities have meticulously created offerings that are cutting-edge and eco-friendly. The bus flagged off today is equipped with state-of-the-art features and ergonomic design, providing commuters a hassle-free travel experience. We are confident that our electric buses will make public transportation safe, comfortable and energy efficient.”

The Starbus EV boasts a top-of-the-line design, advanced safety features and a powerful, energy-efficient electric drivetrain. With zero tailpipe emissions, the e-bus contributes significantly to reducing air pollution and mitigating the impact of climate change. It comes with features like new-gen electric powertrain, advanced Integrated Transport System, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Brake Distribution, advanced telematics system along with comfortable seating for 35 passengers and easy ingress and egress with its low-floor configuration. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 900 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 8 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%.

SOURCE: Tata Motors