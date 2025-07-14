Tata Motors begins delivery of 148 advanced Starbus EVs to BMTC, boosting Bengaluru’s e-mobility drive

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the commencement of deliveries for an additional 148 advanced Tata Starbus electric buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)

This latest deployment builds on the successful operations of 921 electric buses in the city, further strengthening Bengaluru's commitment to sustainable urban mobility. The fleet will be operated and maintained by TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, under a 12-year contract.

The new electric buses were flagged off by Shri Ramalinga Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Government of Karnataka and Shri Ramachandran R., IAS, Managing Director, BMTC joined by senior officials from the Government of Karnataka and BMTC.

Commenting on the induction of the fleet, Shri Ramachandran R., IAS, Managing Director, BMTC, said, “Tata Motors electric buses already running across Bengaluru have shown outstanding performance, clocking high uptime and meeting public expectations on comfort and convenience. Based on this success, we are pleased to induct additional 148 e-buses from Tata Motors. These buses will further enhance our ability to offer citizens a safe, sustainable and efficient travel option on a wider network across Bengaluru.”

Mr. Anand S, Vice President and Head – TML Smart City Mobility Ltd. & Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “It is a momentous occasion as we commence deliveries for yet another fleet of our environment-friendly and efficient Starbus electric buses to BMTC as per schedule. We are honoured by the trust shown by BMTC not only for our products but also on our ability to deliver an unparalleled uptime for two years, clocking over six crore cumulative kilometres. We remain committed to supporting their vision for sustainable, public transport by delivering innovative e-mobility solutions backed by technology, service and execution.”

The Tata Starbus EV is engineered for intensive intra-city operations and offers best-in-class comfort, safety and high uptime. The advance electric bus comes equipped with new-gen electric powertrain, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Brake Distribution and an Integrated Transport System. With a low-floor design, ergonomic seating for 35 passengers, it ensures a smooth, convenient ride. With zero tailpipe emissions, the Starbus EVs have significantly contributed to cleaner air in Bengaluru. As Bengaluru expands its green fleet, Tata Motors and BMTC continue to demonstrate how public transport can be both future-ready and citizen-first.

