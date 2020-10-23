Tata Motors bags the prestigious order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation

Largest order till date from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation

The vehicles will be used for doorstep delivery of supplies in the state of Andhra Pradesh

Tata Ace Gold emerged as the top bidder for its low cost of operations, durability and versatility

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged the prestigious order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. Tata Motors emerged as the top bidder, as per the terms and conditions of the government body, and will be delivering the fully-built Tata Ace Gold vehicles. The vehicles are to be used as mobile dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in the state of Andhra Pradesh, and will be customised by Tata Motors to perfectly suit the application. The Tata Ace Gold was chosen for its value-for-money, low cost of operations, durability and versatility. The e-bidding process was carried out through the Government e-Marketplace.

On the momentous occasion, Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, “We’re delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles. It gives me immense joy to see that our upgraded range of BS6 vehicles are extremely well received by the customers, be it private owners or government bodies.”

The Tata Ace Gold is available in diesel, petrol and CNG BS6-compliant engine options to cater to the evolving needs of the customers, and is seen as a great value-for-money product by its owners because of its reliability, durability and versatility. The Tata Ace is known for its ability to earn more for its owners, low maintenance and operating costs, high resale value and good driving comfort. The Tata Ace brand celebrates its 15th anniversary and has remained the customers’ no. 1 choice throughout that period. It has emerged as the trusted partner for more than 22 lakh entrepreneurs and happy owners till date.

SOURCE: Tata Motors