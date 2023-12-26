Tata Motors bags prestigious order of 1350 bus chassis from Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has secured a prestigious order from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 1,350 units of the Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has secured a prestigious order from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 1,350 units of the Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis. Developed for intercity and long-distance travel, the Tata LPO 1618 conforms to BS6 emission protocols, delivers superior performance, excellent passenger comfort and offers best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO). This order was won by Tata Motors following a competitive e-bidding process conducted via the Government tendering process and the bus chassis will be supplied in a phased manner.

Receiving the order, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President & Business Head – CV Passengers, Tata Motors, said, “Making public transport more effective and efficient is our mission and we are thankful to the Uttar Pradesh State Government and the UPSRTC for once again giving us the opportunity to supply a modern fleet of bus chassis. The Tata LPO 1618 is a proven work horse with its robust build, quality engineering and low maintenance. It is designed and engineered to deliver best-in-class productivity with high uptime and optimal total cost of operations. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC.”

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of delivering advanced buses and public transportation solutions to various cities and states across India. Over 58,000 buses have been supplied to multiple state and public transport undertakings till date. Several thousand buses continue to run successfully on Indian roads connecting cities and towns with the hinterland, enabling people to travel comfortably.

SOURCE: Tata Motors