Tata Motors bags prestigious order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged a prestigious order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged a prestigious order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways. Tata Motors will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract. Tata Motors buses offer superior passenger comfort, high fuel efficiency, reliability and low total cost of ownership. The e-bidding process was carried out through the Government tender process.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Navdeep Singh Virk, IPS, Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Haryana said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 1000 buses to Tata Motors. The modern and economical BS6 buses will provide benefits to all stakeholders alike, and offer unmatched comfort to the passengers. The induction of the new buses will help in making inter-state public transport even more efficient, allowing smooth commute across the state of Haryana.”

On the momentous occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “We’re pleased to have won the largest and prestigious order from Haryana Roadways. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with State Government of Haryana and help in offering modern public transport to the citizens of the state. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and offer best-in-class comfort and efficiency with our buses.”

Tata Motors commercial vehicles are designed and engineered on the ‘Power of 6’ philosophy, which delivers unparalleled driveability, total cost of operations, comfort and convenience, and connectivity. Tata Motors also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, a bouquet of service offerings including Repair Time Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair Time, Extended Warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep.

SOURCE: Tata Motors