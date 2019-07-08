Tata Motors bags order to supply over 200 units of Tata Hexa to Bangladesh Army

Tata Motors, one of the world’s leading automobile brands, today announced that they have won an order for supplying over 200 units of the Tata Hexa four-wheel drive SUV in Bangladesh. The company has won this prestigious order from Bangladesh Army.

After rigorous testing of the product for months, the Tata Hexa stood strong to meet all the requirements and specifications of the Bangladesh Army. This order has been won against the other competitive brand SUVs and this has been the first key order from the Bangladesh Army. The superior performance of the Tata Hexa, better comfort features and widely available service and spares in Bangladesh made it the most preferred brand for the army.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sujan Roy – Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “Bangladesh is a key market for us and this order is a clear sign of Tata Motors’ commitment and growing success in the market. We are exploring multiple avenues to work closely with the Bangladesh armed forces and look forward to a long and rewarding partnership for both parties.”

Tata Motors has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012. It is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in Bangladesh with the Tata Indigo, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon in its portfolio of offerings. The Tata Hexa is being made available exclusively for the use of the Armed Forces and is currently not available for purchase for private customers.

ata Motors, one of the world’s leading automobile brand today announced that they have won an order for supplying over 200 units of the Tata Hexa four-wheel drive SUV in Bangladesh. The company has won this prestigious order from Bangladesh Army.

After rigorous testing of the product for months, the Tata Hexa stood strong to meet all the requirements and specifications of the Bangladesh Army. This order has been won against the other competitive brand SUVs and this has been the first key order from the Bangladesh Army. The superior performance of the Tata Hexa, better comfort features and widely available service and spares in Bangladesh made it the most preferred brand for the army.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sujan Roy – Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “Bangladesh is a key market for us and this order is a clear sign of Tata Motors’ commitment and growing success in the market. We are exploring multiple avenues to work closely with the Bangladesh armed forces and look forward to a long and rewarding partnership for both parties.”

Tata Motors has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012. It is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in Bangladesh with the Tata Indigo, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon in its portfolio of offerings. The Tata Hexa is being made available exclusively for the use of the Armed Forces and is currently not available for purchase for private customers.

SOURCE: Tata Motors