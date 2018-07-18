Tata Motors bags order to supply EVs to Cognizant

Tata Motors, one of the leading global automobile manufacturers, today announced that it will supply Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) to Cognizant, a leading professional services company that helps clients worldwide to transform their business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Cognizant will deploy the EVs in its Hyderabad campus as part of its commitment to a sustainable environment. Tata Motors has partnered with Volercars, a leading mobility solutions company that will be delivering this integrated solution with the value added service to Cognizant including on ground operations & fleet management. A batch of 10 vehicles was handed over by Tata Motors team to Cognizant officials, at an event held in the company’s Hyderabad campus.

Leveraging the One Tata solution for EVs, Tata Motors will collaborate with other Tata Group companies to provide a consolidated solution with respect to vehicles, charging infrastructure, maintenance services and financial assistance for procurement and functioning of the Tigor EVs. As part of this order, Tata Power will supply and install two fast charging stations at the Hyderabad campus of Cognizant while Tata Motors Finance will provide the financial assistance need to procure the vehicles.

Commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President –Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, “We at Tata Motors, are extremely committed to the Government’s vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to be associating with Cognizant to provide them with a comprehensive solution towards the goal of a sustainable future, with our ‘One Tata’ approach, involving our other group companies. We will continue to strengthen our portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, to meet future requirements.”

Mr. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Executive Director, India, Cognizant, said, “At Cognizant, reducing our carbon footprint through efficient use of energy and protecting vital, irreplaceable resources are at the heart of our environmental stewardship initiatives. We are proud to lead by example and be one of the first companies in India to embrace the potential of electric vehicles as an innovative meeting ground of energy and mobility.”

Tata Power is the first company to set-up public EV charging stations in Mumbai and make Mumbai EV ready. With the installation of these Electric Vehicle chargers, the company is working towards encouraging the customers to shift from fossil fuel based vehicles to EV. It would be the first time that Tata Power will be setting-up an EV charging station outside Mumbai.

Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, “With the deployment of the fast charging EV stations in Hyderabad we are happy to make the city more conducive towards a pollution free environment. This is in line with our endeavor to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across the country by providing the much-needed mobility infrastructure to support EV growth.”

Tata Motors, in collaboration with other Tata Group companies, has begun its journey in boosting e-mobility to encourage and promote the development of the necessary ecosystem required for green mobility solutions. Tata Motors will continue to work in a collaborative manner with all concerned authorities to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India’s largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company’s innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

