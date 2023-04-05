Tata Motors appoints Inchcape as the distributor of commercial vehicles in Thailand

Tata Motors, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers has announced its partnership with Inchcape plc, a leading global automotive distributor, as their distributor for their commercial vehicles in Thailand

Tata Motors, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers has announced its partnership with Inchcape plc, a leading global automotive distributor, as their distributor for their commercial vehicles in Thailand. Through this partnership, Tata Motors will commence the sales and service of its commercial vehicles across the country. India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, offers extensive range of sub 1-tonne to 55 tonne cargo vehicles and 10-seater to 51-seater mass mobility solutions, ranging in SCV&PUs (Small Commercial Vehicles & Pick-ups), I&LCV (Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles), M&HCV (Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and buses segments to address the evolving needs of logistics and mass mobility segments.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Anurag Mehrotra, Vice President, International Business & Strategy, Commercial Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said “We are delighted to partner with a reputed distributor like Inchcape. The company comes with a rich experience, expertise and strong understanding of the automotive industry, as well as established presence across Asia-Pacific. We are confident that with Inchcape, Tata Motors’ top-of-the-line, advanced mobility solutions will be very well received in the country. Over the years, Tata Motors has established new benchmarks for lowest total cost of ownership performance, functionality, connectivity and safety by consistently introducing future-ready vehicles, services and solutions globally. This agreement is a momentous step towards expanding our market presence in Thailand, as it will benefit local businesses that are looking to build their fleet for short and long haul solutions.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ruslan Kinebas, CEO Asia-Pacific, Inchcape, said “We are pleased to join hands with a global brand like Tata Motors, and excited to offer Tata Motors’ quality-led, innovative commercial vehicles portfolio in the Thailand market. With this distributorship, we see good opportunities to leverage Inchcape’s existing presence and network to drive business growth in Thailand and deliver excellent customer experience journey. This is a great example of our Accelerate strategy in action, delivering on the Group’s ambition to expand its existing global footprint and being the automotive distributor of choice.”

Charnchai Mahantakhun, Managing Director of Inchcape Thailand, comments “With the combination of Inchcape’s experience in Thailand, Inchcape’s global expertise in commercial vehicles and Tata Motors’ diverse product portfolio, we are confident that we will create value for the Thai logistics and commercial vehicle industry. We target to open ten retail sites across Thailand focusing on business sustainability, professionalism and transparency in working with our retail partners.”

With more than seven decades of expertise, Tata Motors is present in 44 countries spread across Africa, Middle East South and South East Asia, South America and CIS, among others. The company’s state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.

SOURCE: Tata Motors