Tata Motors announces its cutting-edge EV technology brand ‘ZIPTRON’

Tata Motors today announced its state-of-the-art electric vehicle technology ‘ZIPTRON’, which will power a range of aspirational Tata Electric Cars, starting with a new launch in Q4 of FY20. ZIPTRON, a soon to be introduced EV powertrain technology, is a building block towards Tata Motors’ consistent strive for commonality, to drive economies of scale and to make new technologies affordable for the Indian consumers. It embodies distinctive characteristics: efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, long range, fast charging capability, battery with warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 standard.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “We are proud to present this state-of-art technology brand – ZIPTRON, which has been designed in-house while utilizing our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology will deliver a thrilling driving experience to our customers aspiring to go-green. Rigorously tested across 1 million kms, ZIPTRON technology is well proven, advanced and reliable. With this technology, we hope to usher in a new wave of eMobility in India and accelerate faster adoption of EVs, supporting the Government’s vision.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors