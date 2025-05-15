Tata Motors and Vertelo sign MoU to offer attractive leasing solutions for electric commercial vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Vertelo, a bespoke electric mobility solutions provider, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two companies to make electric commercial vehicles more accessible for customers across the country

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Vertelo, a bespoke electric mobility solutions provider, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two companies to make electric commercial vehicles more accessible for customers across the country. Through this partnership, Vertelo will provide customised leasing solutions, helping fleet owners transition smoothly to sustainable mobility. The solutions will be applicable to the entire Tata Motors electric commercial vehicle portfolio.

Commenting at the announcement, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Tata Motors is committed to democratising electric mobility, ensuring that accessibility to sustainable transportation solutions is extended to all customers. This partnership with Vertelo marks a significant milestone in that journey, enabling broader access to our advanced electric commercial vehicles. Through such collaborations, we are not just accelerating the adoption of sustainable transport solutions but also contributing to the development of a robust EV ecosystem in India.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, CEO, Vertelo, stated that “We are delighted to join hands with Tata Motors in accelerating EV adoption across a wide range of electric commercial vehicles including Buses, Trucks and Mini-trucks. This partnership will facilitate bespoke leasing solutions and facilitate creation of a sustainable ecosystem that makes electric mobility the natural choice for commercial fleet operators. This collaboration will enable Tata Motors and Vertelo to accelerate adoption of electric commercial vehicles and create eco-friendly mobility solutions at scale.”

Tata Motors offers Tata Ace EV in last-mile mobility and Tata Ultra and Tata Starbus range in mass-mobility solutions. The company has also showcased Tata Prima E.55S, Tata Ultra E.12, Tata Magna EV bus, Tata Ultra EV 9 bus, Tata Intercity EV 2.0 bus, Tata Ace Pro EV and Tata Intra EV, catering to wide applications and customer requirements across product lines. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Tata Motors continues to expand its electric CV portfolio across Trucks, Buses, and Small Commercial Vehicles. Supported by a growing charging infrastructure, a robust service network and Fleet Edge—its connected platform for optimising fleet uptime and costs, Tata Motors leads India’s sustainable transportation revolution.

SOURCE: Tata Motors