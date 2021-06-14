Tata Motors and Tata Power install a high-speed EV charging stations in Chandigarh at RSA Motors

In its constant endeavor to accelerate EV adoption in the country, Tata Motors and Tata Power recently inaugurated a high-speed CCS2 EV charging station at RSA Motors in Chandigarh

In its constant endeavor to accelerate EV adoption in the country, Tata Motors and Tata Power recently inaugurated a high-speed CCS2 EV charging station at RSA Motors in Chandigarh. With this, the company operates the largest charging network of 3 chargers in Chandigarh and 6 throughout Punjab, located on major routes. All Tata EV customers can now travel carefree to and from Chandigarh-Ludhiana and Chandigarh-Ambala, which are some of the major industrial cities in Punjab.

Convenient and reliable, this high-speed EV charger is equipped to charge the Nexon EV from 0-80% in just one hour. Accessible via the Tata Power EZ Charge, an app designed to offer seamless user interface, Nexon EV users can now easily find, pay for, and use the charging station when away from home. This application will also allow the user to monitor their charge status and get notified when they are ready to go.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “In line with our commitment to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country, we are pleased to bring a high-speed EV charging station in Chandigarh at RSA Motors. The availability of the charging station will not only enhance the convenience factor for those who are away from home, but will also actively contribute in addressing barriers to the EV adoption. We are committed to build a seamless charging experience in collaboration with Tata Power and take the EV charging infrastructure to the next level. With a rapidly increasing charging network and the exceptional range that Nexon EV offers, we are confident that our EV customers would like to spend more and more time on the go now.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV, HA & ESCO Business, Tata Power, said,”We are committed to accelerating EV adoption across the country by expanding our charging infrastructure footprint. Currently, Tata Nexon EV owners can access over 292 charging points installed across cities and on several prominent intercity routes across India. In Punjab alone, we have installed 6 charging points and this number is only expected to increase. The CCS2 charging station like the one installed at RSA Motors are typically installed at workplaces, hotels, and commercial areas where EV owners normally spend several hours and can conveniently recharge their vehicles. With the availability of the charging station in the city, we urge EV owners and enthusiasts to make the most of your nearest charging station and power yourself.”

Further, to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors also introduced a holistic e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse” to closely leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create a viable EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

SOURCE: Tata Motors