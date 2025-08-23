Tata Motors and DIMO expand mobility leadership in Sri Lanka, launch 10 new trucks & buses

Celebrate 65 years of trusted partnership driving market growth and customer excellence

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and a global leader in mobility solutions, today introduced 10 new commercial vehicles in partnership with DIMO, its authorised distributor in Sri Lanka. This significant launch underscores Tata Motors’ commitment to provide advanced transport solutions and marks a major expansion of its presence in the country. It also commemorates 65-years of trusted partnership with DIMO – a collaboration rooted in shared growth and a relentless pursuit of customer excellence.

The newly launched commercial vehicles are engineered to meet a wide range of cargo and passenger mobility needs. Designed with purpose and precision, they offer smart, reliable, and performance-driven solutions tailored to the evolving needs of enterprises and transporters in Sri Lanka. These vehicles exemplify Tata Motors’ focus on delivering high-performance mobility solutions that are rigorously tested for durability across demanding terrains, while offering superior comfort and operational efficiency elevating every trip.

Unveiling the new line-up, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “With a rich legacy and deep understanding of the Sri Lankan market, we have introduced application-oriented vehicles to meet the country’s growing infrastructure, public transportation, and logistics needs. This enhanced portfolio delivers a compelling proposition of superior performance, reliability, and optimized total cost of ownership – empowering customers to achieve greater efficiency and profitability. Backed by DIMO’s enduring partnership of six and a half decades, we are confident that these advanced offerings will set new benchmarks and catalyze the next phase of progress in Sri Lanka’s growing mobility landscape.”

Alluding to the long-standing partnership with Tata Motors, Mr. Ranjith Pandithage, Chairman, DIMO, said, “For over 65 years, DIMO has proudly represented Tata Motors in Sri Lanka, introducing advanced commercial vehicles that continue to set new benchmarks in performance and reliability. This latest range embodies the future of transport – blending world-class engineering with solutions designed for our market’s evolving needs. Underpinned by DIMO’s unmatched after-sales expertise we ensure every vehicle delivers sustained performance and value throughout its lifecycle. Together with Tata Motors, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth and shaping a high-performance mobility ecosystem for the country.”

Key highlights: launch of segment-centric, application focused vehicles

Cargo Mobility Solutions

The Ultra range of trucks – including models T.7, T.9, T.12, T.14, and 1918.T – is built on Tata Motors’ next-generation smart truck platform, offering high fuel efficiency, enhanced performance, maneuverability, and operational productivity. For long-haul and heavy-duty transport operations: The Prima 5530.S and Signa 5530.S prime movers are equipped with advanced technologies that enhance fuel efficiency, elevate safety standards, and optimize fleet productivity – making them ideal for demanding logistics and infrastructure applications

Passenger Mobility Solutions

For long distance, inter-city travel with enhanced passenger comfort: The LPO 1622 Magna bus is engineered to deliver superior performance and best-in-class total cost of ownership. It features advanced safety technologies such as Electronic Stability Control for a safe travel experience, and air suspension for a smooth ride across varied terrains, ensuring enhanced passenger comfort over long distances

For efficient, convenient staff transport: The Ultra Prime LPO 8.6 and LPO 11.6 buses offer fuel-efficient performance with ergonomic seating for 34 and 40 passengers, respectively. Designed for high uptime and enhanced safety, these buses provide a reliable and cost-effective solution for daily employee mobility

Customer-Centric Services:

15 Strategically Located Service Centers: DIMO’s nationwide network ensures convenient access to genuine spare parts and timely maintenance support

Extended Warranty Coverage: Select models come with extended warranty of up to 3 years or 300,000 km, offering both peace of mind as well as long-term value

Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC): Customised AMC packages designed to meet varied operational requirements, ensuring optimal vehicle performance and cost efficiency

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub- 1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks and 9 to 71-seater passenger transport solutions. With over seven decades of experience in commercial mobility, the company continues to deliver on its promise of performance, durability, and total cost efficiency – built on a foundation of frugal engineering and global innovation.

