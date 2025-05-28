Tata Motors advances Egypt’s mobility landscape; Launches wide range of commercial vehicles in partnership with MTI

Introduces Tata Xenon, Ultra T.7, Ultra T.9, Prima 3328.K, Prima 4438.S, Prima 6038.S and LP 613

Tata Motors, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers along with MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI), one of Egypt’s largest distribution companies, announced the launch of its commercial vehicles range in Egypt. Designed to address the country’s growing mobility needs across cargo and passenger segments, the diverse portfolio, including Tata Xenon, Ultra T.7, Ultra T.9, Prima 3328.K, Prima 4438.S, Prima 6038.S, and LP 613 bus will support Egypt’s infrastructure growth, rising urbanization, and expanding logistics sector. The launch marks a significant step forward in Tata Motors’ commitment to the market, combining global expertise with a customer-centric approach to deliver reliable, efficient, and future-ready solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Asif Shamim, Head, International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Egypt is a pivotal market for Tata Motors, driven by its expanding infrastructure and the growing demand for reliable mobility solutions. With decades of experience in delivering advanced commercial vehicles across diverse geographies, we are confident that our offerings – from pickups, heavy trucks to buses will cater to the varied needs of fleet owners and businesses in the market. Designed for superior performance, fuel efficiency and high uptime, our vehicles enable greater productivity and profitability. We aim to further strengthen the portfolio with new introductions at regular intervals to address evolving customer requirements. Backed by MTI’s strong market insight and nationwide network, we are committed to creating lasting value in the country.”

Mr. Khaled Mahmoud, CEO, MTI added, “The introduction of Tata Motors’ world-class commercial vehicles in Egypt marks a key milestone in the country’s transport and logistics sector. With this launch, we are bringing trusted solutions catering to diverse applications and demanding conditions. Our focus will be on ensuring a superior ownership experience through MTI’s robust after-sales network. We value our partnership with Tata Motors and are confident that, together, we will set new benchmarks in efficiency, durability and customer excellence in Egypt’s commercial vehicle market.”

Along with its advanced vehicles, customers will benefit from value-added services designed to ensure hassle-free ownership and superior lifecycle management. This includes an extended warranty of up to 5 years or 150,000 km on the Tata Xenon and the Ultra range, along with a Scheduled Service Package. Coupled with MTI’s strategically located service touchpoints, customers will also enjoy wide access to affordable spare parts and timely support, ensuring maximum vehicle uptime.

Tata Motors offers a wide commercial vehicle portfolio in over 40 countries, spanning sub-1-tonne to 60-tonne cargo vehicles and 9-seater to 71-seater mass mobility solutions. Backed by Tata Motors’ advanced R&D capabilities, these vehicles are robustly engineered and rigorously tested to suit local market requirements and terrain.

Tata Motors’ advanced solutions for Egypt

Tata Xenon : Versatile pickup, designed for a wide range of applications

: Versatile pickup, designed for a wide range of applications Ultra T.7 and T.9: Built to suit contemporary demands of urban transportation

Built to suit contemporary demands of urban transportation Prima 33 28.K: Engineered for heavy-duty application in infrastructure and construction segments

Engineered for heavy-duty application in infrastructure and construction segments Prima 4438.S: Perfectly suited prime-mover for container, cars and heavy equipment transportation

Perfectly suited prime-mover for container, cars and heavy equipment transportation Prima 6038.S : Built for superior comfort, advanced technology, and reliable performance in long-haul logistics and heavy-duty applications.

: Built for superior comfort, advanced technology, and reliable performance in long-haul logistics and heavy-duty applications. LP 613: A high performance, cost-effective bus chassis engineered for inter-city travel

SOURCE: Tata Motors