Tata Harrier 2020 product details

Harrier, the flagship SUV from Tata Motors, built on the OmegaArc architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform, has been admired by customers ever since its launch in January 2019. Based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, it offers a perfect combination of design & performance.

The all new Harrier 2020 range launched at the Auto Expo 2020 offers class leading performance with a host of design, technology and feature upgrades:

Next generation Kryotec170 BS6 Diesel engine offering 170PS power and 350Nm torque

6 Speed Automatic and Manual Transmission options

New Calypso Red Colour with Dual Tone options

New stylish aerodynamic outer mirrors

Additional Chrome elements with the Style Pack (available through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories)

Additional USB port with improved accessibility for ease of operations

Continuing with the Tata Motors commitment to offer the safest range of cars to the Indian customers, the Harrier will now be equipped with ESP across all variants.

To know more about the Tata Harrier 2020, click below

SOURCE: Tata