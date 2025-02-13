TATA.ev to boost India’s charging infrastructure to 400,000 charge points

To more than double India’s EV charge points by 2027

TATA.ev, the leader of India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution, today announced a bold, groundbreaking initiative to transform the nation’s charging infrastructure. Building on the success of surpassing 200,000 EV sales, TATA.ev boosted its commitment to make EVs more accessible and convenient by more than doubling the number of available charge points to 400,000 by 2027.

Since 2019, TATA.ev has been at the forefront of advancing India’s EV charging infrastructure. First, by partnering with Tata Group companies to introduce seamless private/home charging solutions and then kick-starting public charging infrastructure in and around cities with the fastest EV adoption, providing the crucial support and encouragement for early adopters to switch to EVs.

To drive the next phase of growth, TATA.ev launched its ‘Open Collaboration’ framework in 2023, forging strategic partnerships with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). This collaboration focused on expanding charging infrastructure across key hotspots, particularly along highways, to ensure seamless long-distance mobility. As a result, the number of public charging points in India has more than doubled in just 15 months, surpassing 18,000 chargers. TATA.ev’s cumulative impact includes the installation of over 1.5 lakh private/home chargers, 2,500 community chargers, and 750 chargers at TATA dealerships across more than 200 cities.

And now, to fully unleash the exponential potential of EVs in India, charging infrastructure must grow manifold and at pace. With over 5 billion kilometers driven nationwide, TATA.ev has gained invaluable insights into the exact needs of EV users and where charging infrastructure is precisely needed.

Through ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’, TATA.ev is accelerating India’s EV charging ecosystem with an ambitious goal: to more than double the number of charging points to over 400,000 within the next two years.

To achieve this, TATA.ev is strengthening its collaboration with key Charging Point Operators (CPOs) to install 30,000 new public charging points. These charging stations will support all EV makes and brands, ensuring widespread accessibility, convenience and a mutually beneficial ecosystem for all EV users, charge point operators, and infrastructure planners. This expansive, seamless network of public, community, and private/home chargers will meet the rising demand for emission-free mobility, accelerate EV adoption and fast-track India’s shift towards green, sustainable future.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “TATA.ev has been at the forefront of India’s EV revolution, not just by introducing world-class electric vehicles, but also by building a robust charging infrastructure nationwide. To enable the exponential growth of EVs in India, we’ve launched ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’, aiming to expand the charging network to over 400,000 points in the next two years, in partnership with leading CPOs. This initiative will enhance the speed, reliability, and user experience of charging, while improving the viability of CPOs and facilitating their growth. To enhance the charging experience, we are introducing through partnerships, TATA.ev Mega Chargers in key cities and highways, along with TATA.ev Verified Chargers assuring quality infrastructure. Additionally, a unified Charging Helpline and seamless payment solution are being introduced to help address customer concerns and to make the charging ecosystem more accessible and dependable as EV adoption continues to rise.”

As a flagship initiative under Open Collaboration 2.0, TATA.ev will partner with leading CPOs to create a TATA.ev Mega Charger network, which will offer superfast charging and unparalleled reliability. TATA.ev has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Tata Power, ChargeZone, Statiq and Zeon to operationalize 500 TATA.ev Mega Chargers in 2 years, in the first phase. These chargers will be deployed across key cities and major highways.

While TATA.ev Mega Chargers will be open to all EVs, TATA.ev customers will enjoy priority access and tariff.

Mega chargers operated by partner CPOs can be conveniently tracked and services paid for singularly via the IRA.ev app eliminating the need to download multiple charging apps.

TATA.ev continues to be the leader and innovator in building India’s EV ecosystem, from pioneering home and community charging to introducing mobile charging vans and fostering open collaboration. With an unwavering commitment to driving electrification, TATA.ev remains dedicated to advocating for EVs and supporting all partners in this journey towards a sustainable, electrified future for India.

