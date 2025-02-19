TATA.ev celebrates 2 lakh EVs on the road thanks customers with exclusive benefits and unmatched savings

India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer introduces a 45 day celebration to boost adoption

TATA.ev, the pioneer of India’s EV revolution and leader of the Indian EV market with over 2 Lakh EVs on the road, extended the celebration of this momentous milestone by thanking its customers and unveiling a set of limited period exclusive benefits for the next 45 days to not only encourage new customers to adopt sustainable and emission free electric mobility, but also allow current Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicle owners to upgrade to a new EV.

TATA.ev’s customer base of over 2 lakh satisfied EV adopters – who have collectively covered more than 5 bn KM in just 5 years, contributing in cutting down 7 lakh ton of CO2 emissions – has solidified the company’s leadership as the highest selling 4-wheeler manufacturer in the EV space, since effectively creating the category. With over 8,000 EV users surpassing 1 lakh KM, TATA.ev’s product portfolio proves its strong value proposition for the discerning customer. In addition to this, TATA.ev is actively investing in developing the ecosystem that makes EV technology more accessible to a mass audience. It recently announced efforts to double India’s public charging infrastructure by installing over 400,000 charging points by 2027. By consistently pushing boundaries and maintaining an unwavering focus on innovation, infrastructure, and market development, TATA.ev is shaping the future of mobility and contributing to India’s global EV aspirations, one milestone after the next.

As a part of this 45 day bumper celebration, TATA.ev has unveiled a range of benefits for both new and existing customers looking to purchase their favorite Tata EV. These include an exchange bonus and 100% on-road finance options. In an effort to enhance charging convenience, the company is extending the free charging benefit of 6 months at any Tata Power charging station, and is now providing free installation of a 7.2 kW AC Fast home Charger with the purchase of an EV.

TATA.ev is also thanking its EV community by offering a loyalty bonus of up to ₹ 50,000 in addition to the incentives being offered. This allows current customers of both Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles to upgrade to an EV and accelerate India’s journey to a greener tomorrow.

Snapshot of available benefits as a part of the 2 Lakh TATA.ev celebration:

Benefits for New Customers Ease of Upgrading Exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000 on any passenger vehicle Ease of Finance Zero down payment to enable 100% on-road finance Ease of Public Charging Free charging benefit for 6 months with Tata Power for Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev* Ease of Home Charging 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger and its installation at home included with the EV

Exclusive Offers for Existing Tata Motors Passenger and Electric Vehicle Customers in Addition to the Above Current TATA.ev Customers Loyalty bonus of ₹ 50,000 on purchase of Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev Current Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Customers Loyalty bonus of ₹ 20,000 on purchase of Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev

Celebrating this momentous occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Our foray into electric mobility began with a bold and visionary commitment to advancing India towards a future of meaningful mobility – one that is smart, safe, and fundamentally green. Since we unveiled the Nexon.ev in 2020, we have championed EV adoption to greater heights with over 2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads cementing our position as India’s largest EV 4-wheeler manufacturer. We share this success with our partners across the ecosystem – dealers, suppliers, charge point operators, and crucially, our customers, who believe in our vision to democratize cutting-edge technology. By introducing these exclusive benefits, we welcome more customers to join us in this revolution and reaffirm our commitment to grow acceptance of EVs as a technology for a cleaner, greener tomorrow.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors