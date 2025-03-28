Tata.ev along with its partner Allied Motors launches its electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius

Tata.ev, India’s largest 4-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer and a subsidiary of Tata Motors, in collaboration with Allied Motors – Mauritius’ leading automobile distributor, launched its comprehensive EV portfolio in Mauritius, comprising of the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev

Tata.ev, India’s largest 4-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer and a subsidiary of Tata Motors, in collaboration with Allied Motors – Mauritius’ leading automobile distributor, launched its comprehensive EV portfolio in Mauritius, comprising of the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev. Built on advanced high-voltage architectures, these EVs offer segment leading features, superior terrain response, best-in-class safety, and unmatched comfort – all while ensuring trouble-free maintenance.

Commenting on this market expansion, Mr. Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to introduce our electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius, marking our first international expansion beyond the SAARC region. With the government’s strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey. As a pioneer of the EV revolution in India and a proven success in SAARC markets, Tata.ev is well-positioned to support the country’s transition to electric mobility. Our diverse range of EVs—spanning multiple body styles and battery options—combined with an unmatched ownership experience and the strong partnership of Allied Motors, sets the stage for a transformative shift in Mauritius’ automotive landscape.” Mr. James Ngan, Managing Director, Allied Motors, Mauritius, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Our partnership with Tata.ev is a game-changer for Mauritius, bringing an exceptional range of electric vehicles to a country that is ready to embrace sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. The new Tata.ev portfolio offers a perfect combination of power, efficiency, and advanced technology, giving consumers access to world-class electric mobility. Backed by our extensive service and after-sales support, we assure customers of a seamless ownership experience. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the positive impact these EVs will have in revolutionizing Mauritius’ automotive landscape.”

About the Tata.ev portfolio:

Tiago.ev: Built on three key pillars—fun, smart, and easy—the Tiago.ev delivers a hassle-free, quick, and convenient EV driving experience. With multi-mode regen, City & Sport drive modes, a peppy motor, and a tight turning radius, it’s designed for effortless mobility. Features like automatic climate control, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.25” touchscreen infotainment system, and cruise control add a touch of premium-ness. Its 24kWh battery offers a near-real-world C75 range of 190-210 km and fast-charges from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes.

Punch.ev: The Punch.ev redefines the compact SUV category with its blend of bold design and advanced technology. At its core, a 35 kWh battery powers a 90 kW motor, delivering 190 Nm of instant torque and a practical range of 270-290 km. The cabin experience is significantly enhanced by a prominent 26.03 cm HD Infotainment system by HARMAN, serving as the central hub for navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information. For improved safety, an Auto Dimming IRVM automatically adjusts to reduce headlight glare, ensuring clearer rear visibility during night drives. Seamless smartphone integration is achieved through Wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, enabling hands-free access to apps, calls, and music. The interior is further refined with a Leatherette upholstery, offering a premium feel and enhanced grip. This combination of powerful performance and sophisticated features positions the Punch.ev as a compelling choice in its class.

Nexon.ev: The Nexon.ev is a game-changer in the electric SUV segment, offering a perfect blend of performance, technology, and safety. With a 45 kWh battery, the Nexon.ev delivers a real-world C75 range of 350-375 km. It is powered by a 106 kW motor, which produces 215 Nm of instant torque with an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds. The Nexon.ev is packed with advanced features such as 26.03cm infotainment touchscreen and 26.03cm instrument cluster, 8 speaker sound system with JBL audio modes, voice-assisted electric sunroof, and a 360° surround-view camera system. It also offers DC fast charging 10% to 80% in 40 min, making it a versatile and futuristic electric SUV.

Each of the above products comes with a manufacturer’s warranty of 8 years or 160,000kms on battery and motor and 7 years or 150,000 kms on the vehicle. Furthermore, with every Tata.ev purchase, customers will receive a free 7.2 kW Home Charging Wall Box & Cable, facilitating seamless at-home charging.

Exceptional after-sales service by Allied Motors:

Allied Motors is committed to providing a seamless ownership experience with its comprehensive sales and after-sales support. Backed by Tata Motors’ expert training, their skilled technical specialists, dedicated sales consultants, and professional service advisors ensure customers receive top-quality care at every stage of their journey.

With the introduction of this all-new EV portfolio, Tata.ev and Allied Motors are poised to redefine the Mauritian automotive landscape. Committed to innovation and excellence, both companies aim to drive the future of mobility with state-of-the-art products, customer-centric solutions, advanced technology, and superior service.

SOURCE: Tata Motors