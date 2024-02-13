Tata Elxsi unveils new Global Design and Engineering center in Pune to spearhead innovations in next-gen automotive technologies

Tata Elxsi, amongst the world’s leading design and technology service providers, strategically expands its presence in Pune with the inauguration of a new Global Design and Engineering center in Sukhwani Business Hub, Chinchwad

Tata Elxsi, amongst the world’s leading design and technology service providers, strategically expands its presence in Pune with the inauguration of a new Global Design and Engineering center in Sukhwani Business Hub, Chinchwad.

The new center is specifically tailored to cater to the technology and digital transformation priorities of key automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. It will house over 1000 engineers, designers and technology specialists, and advanced labs to spearhead collaborative initiatives in engineering R&D across Software Defined Vehicles, Connected Services, Autonomous Technologies, Electrification, Mechatronics, and Design.

The launch of the new center was attended by Tata Elxsi’s key automotive customers and senior leaders. The center was inaugurated by Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO of Tata Motors.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO, Tata Motors said, “I congratulate Tata Elxsi for this new Design and Engineering Center launch at Sukhwani Business Hub, Pune. Tata Elxsi has been a strategic partner for Tata Motors for over two decades. We have collaborated with them across multiple programs spanning Connected Vehicles, Digital, AUTOSAR, ADAS, Electrification, Mechanical Design, and Engineering amongst others. This new center positions Tata Elxsi in proximity to our facility in Pune, fostering high levels of collaboration on upcoming technologies in the automotive sector.”

Manoj Raghavan, MD and CEO, Tata Elxsi said, “Pune has always been a key talent hub for automotive technologies and manufacturing. The center further diversifies and deepens our talent base to support the growth of our automotive business and underscores our commitment to the automotive sector and our key customers in propelling the technology transformation in software, design, and digital.”

