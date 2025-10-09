Tata Elxsi delivers resilient growth in Q2 FY26

Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408 | NSE: TATAELXSI), amongst the world’s leading providers of design led technology services, announced its second quarter results for the period ending 30th September 2025.

For the second quarter of financial year 2025-26, the company reported operating revenue of Rs. 918.1 crores.

Highlights of the Quarter Ended 30th September 2025:

Revenues from operations at Rs. 918.1 crores, up 2.9% QoQ

EBITDA at Rs. 193.3 crores, EBITDA Margin at 21.1%

Profit Before Tax (PBT) at Rs. 214.7 crores, up 9.4% QoQ

Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs. 154.8 crores, up 7.2% QoQ

Revenue from US grows 7.9% QoQ

Mr. Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, commenting on the company’s performance in the second quarter of FY26, said:

“For the second quarter of FY’26, Tata Elxsi reported an operating revenue of 918.1 crores, with a healthy growth of 2.9% over the previous quarter. The Profit Before Tax at Rs. 214.7 crores reported a 110-basis point improvement over last quarter, while PAT expanded by 50 bps to 16%.

Amidst dynamic market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, we delivered strong QoQ growth across overseas markets led by US which grew at 7.9% QoQ. We continue to win new customers in our core verticals and adjacent markets in the US region, which is expected to add to the growth momentum of the company, backed by differentiated technology capabilities and offshore execution excellence.

Our Media & Communication business, which accounts for more than 31% of our revenue, posted a smart QoQ growth of 6.8%, supported by large deal ramp-ups and new deal wins across regions.

The transportation business, which accounts for over 53% of our revenue, registered a 0.7% QoQ growth in the second quarter, building on the momentum of large deal wins and global OEM SDV programs. I am happy to announce that during the second quarter, Tata Elxsi set up an exclusive Cloud HIL centre for Suzuki Motors in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the second engineering centre under the Tata Elxsi-Suzuki partnership, following the Offshore Development Centre in Pune which was set up last year.

During the second quarter, Tata Elxsi inaugurated a Global Technology Centre for Medical Devices for Bayer. This radiology focussed centre harnesses Tata Elxsi’s deep expertise in healthcare engineering, providing access to its highly specialized technology talent. We are building a strong pipeline of new customers and large deals across key regions in the Healthcare and Lifesciences business, creating a strong foundation for sustained growth in the coming quarters.

Our System Integration business, which provides Experiential Technology Solutions and Intelligent Managed Services across various verticals, recorded a smart growth of 20.5% over the previous quarter. The Managed Services business was awarded the global award for best ISG (Infrastructure Solutions Group) supplier of the year from Dell Technologies. This underscores the differentiated capabilities we are building and delivering for enterprises, even as they pivot to AI data centres, edge computing, and hybrid workloads for their AI powered enterprise applications and workloads.

We have delivered strong operational excellence and resilient growth across customers, regions and industry verticals in a challenging quarter, and have created a strong foundation for sustainable growth. We look forward to carrying this momentum into the second half of the current financial year, even as we continue to invest in differentiated AI-first offerings and services, building an AI-ready talent pipeline, and strong operational excellence for bottom line growth and margin improvement.”