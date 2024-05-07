Tata Communications CloudLyte opens new vistas to edge computing

Fully automated edge platform deploys and manages applications in multiple countries, spanning across the globe

Tata Communications, the global commtech player, today unveiled Tata Communications CloudLyte, a fully-automated edge computing platform, designed to empower future-ready enterprises to thrive in a data-driven world.

As businesses become hyperconnected and emerging technologies like 5G and IoT gain ever greater traction, the need for real-time data processing, low latency applications and intelligent decision-making is vital. Tata Communications CloudLyte is at the forefront of edge computing and adeptly caters to the needs of global enterprises through its multi access, cloud, and infrastructure agnostic architecture.

Through its unique ‘solution in a box’ approach, Tata Communications CloudLyte provides enterprises with the platform, infrastructure, network, managed services, and the use case – as a comprehensive unified offering. ‘Solution in a box’ enables enterprises with swift deployment (within minutes), and effortless scaling as required, thus futureproofing investments.

With real time inferencing and auto scaling, the platform seamlessly extends cloud capabilities to the edge, bringing in the agility and flexibility of the cloud. Tata Communications CloudLyte also manages edge resources centrally for a seamless experience and has built-in security with features like zero-trust architecture and layered defences — simplifying enterprise operations, maximizing efficiency, and driving business growth.

Neelakantan Venkataraman, Vice President and Global Head – Cloud and Edge Business, Tata Communications said, “In a hyperconnected world, businesses increasingly rely on resilient, performant, and secure edge computing capabilities. These are essential for managing the immense volumes of raw data generated and processing them swiftly and efficiently to enable rapid decision-making and foster accelerated business transformation. By bringing the cloud experience to edge, Tata Communications CloudLyte allows global enterprises to harness the full potential of cloud through a well-integrated cloud fabric. With Tata Communications CloudLyte — we’re not just building the future — we’re redefining it. From AI-driven predictive maintenance to retail analytics, the potential is limitless.”

Kerem Arsal, Senior Principal Analyst, Omdia said, “Tata Communications CloudLyte fills a significant gap in the edge market with its infrastructure- and cloud-agnostic approach to computing, and its ability to support a wide range of access networks for connectivity, such as SD-WAN, Private 5G, and Wi-Fi. Cutting across IT and OT silos, it effectively unifies the management, provisioning, and orchestration of resources and applications in multi-cloud environments. Yet, it is also modular to give customers the flexibility to craft their own solutions depending on their existing settings and desired outcomes. As an elegant and holistic platform that fuses connectivity and computing, Tata Communications CloudLyte significantly reduces the complexity of edge deployments for many innovative use cases.”

SOURCE: Tata Communications