Tata Capital launches online working capital lending platform

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata group, launched an online working capital platform for its customers. The newly developed online platform under Tata Capital’s commercial finance line of business, aims to provide customers with an easy, seamless and paperless experience. As an industry first, loans up to Rs2 crore can be approved within 24 hours.

Tata Capital’s latest lending platform is one-of-its-kind in the industry which allows customers to access their loan account details, utilise the loan limits anywhere anytime. Customers can avail loans starting from Rs10 Lakh to as high as Rs2 crore. Tata Capital is today a leading player in the commercial business loan segment catering to a diverse set of customers across India.

Speaking on the launch of the online platform, Kusal Roy, managing director, Tata Capital Financial Services, said, “The Indian economy is growing at steady pace and we aim to fuel India’s growth story with our customer-centric financial solutions. Our new online working capital platform is designed to make commercial borrowing easier, convenient and super-fast. At Tata Capital, we are committed to empowering our customers through innovation and adding value to their businesses.”

The online working capital lending platform is developed in partnership with Biz2Credit, a US based leading fintech company. Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO, Biz2Credit, stated, “Our partnership with Tata Capital has expanded access to capital for millions of small and mid-sized entrepreneurs in India. Through Biz2Credit’s proprietary technology and Tata Capital’s resources, we are able to help SMEs quickly and easily secure the funding they need to grow.”

Tata Capital’s commercial finance business provides financial solutions for large, medium, small, emerging corporates and value based solutions to their ecosystems including Government and public sector enterprises. The platform can be accessed from the Tata Capital website at https://corporate.tatacapital.com/our-solutions/commercial-finance/channel-finance.htm

