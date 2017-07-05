Tata AutoComp Hendrickson Suspension sponsors HD Truck Pune

Tata AutoComp Hendrickson Suspension has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of HD Truck Pune, which will take place in Pune, India on 28 November 2017. The conference will bring together key stakeholders to network and exchange knowledge with the aim of identifying a roadmap for the future.

Tata AutoComp Hendrickson Suspension (THSL) is a joint venture between Tata AutoComp Systems Limited (TACO) and Hendrickson Internal Corporation, USA established in June 2006. THSL provides suspension systems solutions for commercial vehicles, and has introduced game-changing solutions such as lift axles suspensions for 8×2, 10×2 variants. THSL is now working to introduce world class rubber suspensions for tandem drive axles.

For more details please see http://www.tacogroup.com/

To register for name of conference, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

