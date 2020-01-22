Tata achieves another high rating result with four stars for the Tigor/Tiago

Global NCAP launches a new #SaferCarsForIndia crash test result today with the welcome support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The TATA Tigor/Tiago achieves four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. This result follows the recent five star achievement of the TATA Altroz and the previous five star result for the TATA Nexon.

Global NCAP chose the entry-level version of this model.

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said,

“Another solid result from Tata with the Tigor and Tiago. It’s clear that doing well in Global NCAP’s assessments has become an essential requirement for Indian automakers who are now leading the way in our crashworthiness league table.”

TATA TIGOR/TIAGO (2 airbags)

The Tigor/Tiago achieved four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Tigor was the model tested (the Tiago and Tigor are the same car in the front and passenger compartment). The Tigor/Tiago offers 2 frontal airbags as standard. Its structure and its footwell area were rated as unstable. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for passenger was adequate and marginal for the driver. Femur and knees showed marginal protection as there is risk of contracting dangerous structures behind the fascia.

The child seat for the 3 year old was installed FWF with the adult seatbelt and support leg and was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact, protecting the head and offering fair protection to the chest. The 18 month old CRS was installed using the adult belt and support leg rearward facing and the protection offered to the 1.5 years old dummy was good. The Tigor/Tiago does not offer three point belt in all seating positions and does not offer ISOFIX anchorages. The car does not offer the possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag in case a rearward facing CRS needs to be installed in the front passenger seat.

