Tata ACE Gold celebrates its ONE year anniversary

Celebrating the successful one year completion of its most popular small commercial vehicle- Tata Ace Gold, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle player today announced a host of customer-friendly offers on its entire range of Tata Ace vehicles and other Tata SCVs. The schemes will focus on improving earnings of the consumer and offer them lucrative savings on their purchases with Tata Motors until March 31, 2019. Since its inception, the vehicle has been a preferred choice of over 2 million customers, making the brand a leader in the Mini Truck segment with a 66% market share.

The company is offering Low Interest Scheme and Personal Insurance cover on purchase of any variants of the Tata Small Commercial vehicles. Under the low Interest Rate Risk (IRR) scheme, the customers will save up to Rs. 1 Lakh in EMI under 1.99% for 3 years and 2.99% for 4 years, which will be valid on Ace HT, Ace Gold, Ace XL, Ace EX, Ace High deck, Mega Cab Chassis, Mega, Mega XL, Zip Gold and Zip XL. The company will also provide Rs. 10 Lakh Personal Insurance under the Tata Delight scheme. These benefits will be available at more than 1224 dealer outlets (3S and 1S) across the country.

On this momentous occasion, Mr. R T Wasan, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, CVBU, Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, we always believe in making customer-centric offerings and maximizing revenues of the transport operators. Standing true to its brand theme of ‘Kaamyabi Kal, Aaj aur Kal’, Tata Ace Gold has successfully delivered on its promise of being a game-changer by offering superior safety, versatile performance in varied conditions, ease of maintenance, comfort and cost-effectiveness to its customers. Tata Ace Gold has proven to be a best seller, contributing to a 64% volume growth of the brand Tata Ace on a year to date basis reinforcing the increasing popularity of the brand among the Indian customers.”

Tata Motors has planned various marketing campaigns to celebrate the 1 Year anniversary of Ace Gold. Along with print, radio and digital promotions; the company has also planned customer meets, Naka Connect programs, Vehicle Demo along with the promotion theme, Loan and Exchange melas, and captive customer melas to connect with the current and potential customers.

Introduced in 2005, Tata Ace has successfully pioneered the concept of mini-trucks in India. The Tata Ace family of vehicles has been constantly evolving, strategically identifying and filling gaps in the market ahead of its time. The Ace platform has so far produced about 15 offerings, based on Engine type, engine power & body configurations. Today, the Tata Ace family comprises of brands like Ace, Zip, Mega and Mint for SCV cargo and Magic, Mantra and Iris for passenger movement in rural and urban areas. Therefore, for steep and hilly terrains to heavy and dense load over long distances, for better power and better torque to better fuel efficiency and durability, for narrow alleys and crowded bylanes to intercity transportation, for captive applications to voluminous goods – there is a Tata Ace to suit every customer need.

