TASKING presents compiler toolset for RISC-V in safety- and security-critical automotive applications

The new VX-Toolset for RISC-V meets the requirements of ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434

TASKING introduces the new compiler toolset VX-Toolset for RISC-V. The industry’s first ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 compliant compiler facilitates the development of automotive embedded software that meets stringent functional safety and cybersecurity requirements.

The automotive industry has witnessed a steady increase in the utilization of semiconductor technology. In response to the growing demand for resilience within the semiconductor ecosystem, the industry is increasingly turning to open standards such as RISC-V. With this shift comes the necessity for certified compiler toolsets for RISC-V that adhere to stringent standards like ISO 26262 for functional safety and ISO/SAE 21434 for cybersecurity. Addressing this need, the TASKING VX-Toolset for RISC-V emerges as the first compiler to meet these rigorous criteria. Complemented by TASKING’s award-winning BlueBox system-level analysis, verification, and debug tools, this toolset offers the essential functionality required to build the automotive software stack for RISC-V.

“Automotive OEMs and semiconductor designers are exploring emerging options like RISC-V for safe, secure, and power/performance optimized SoCs,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of product management and strategy for IP at Synopsys. “TASKING’s new VX-Toolset for RISC-V enriches the ecosystem for programming Synopsys ARC-V™ Functional Safety Processor IP for safety-critical automotive applications. TASKING’S VX-Toolset for RISC-V, along with their debugging tools that are integrated with Synopsys virtual prototyping solutions, enables our joint customers to reduce their time-to-market and increase software quality in the vehicle.”

“RISC-V is playing an increasingly important role in the automotive industry,” explained Christoph Herzog, CTO at TASKING. “We are pleased to be able to provide SoC design teams and automotive software developers with the tools they need to develop safety- and security-critical systems based on RISC-V.”

