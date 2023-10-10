TASKING and Synopsys cooperate to provide safer automotive ECUs

Integrating debugging tools into virtual ECU platforms leads to safer ECUs and speeds time to market

TASKING’s debugging tools now support the Synopsys VDK (Virtualizer Development Kit) and Silver virtual ECU (Electronic Control Unit) platforms. Developers can now access a comprehensive suite of tools that increase development efficiency while improving vehicle safety and reliability. This step will help reduce time-to-market and increase the quality of software in vehicles.

For over 30 years, TASKING’s debugging tools have been used to develop embedded designs to ensure functional safety. TASKING tools provide comprehensive debugging, timing, and coverage analysis. This provides in-depth insights into ECUs and embedded RTOS, with a focus on AUTOSAR.

The Synopsys Virtualizer and Silver software environments allow for simulation of ECUs on different hardware abstraction levels from Level 4 (Virtualizer, VDKs) to abstractions on Level 1-3 (Silver) according to the prostep virtual ECU categorization. Furthermore, the Synopsys tooling enables co-simulation with models of different tools (e.g., MATLAB / Simulink, Dymola, SimulationX, MapleSim, AMEsim, GT-Power, axisuite) and integrates into automotive workflows to frontload integration, validation and debugging. The use of virtual ECUs creates an ideal environment for the development and validation of automotive software.