TASKING and Synopsys cooperate to provide safer automotive ECUs

TASKING’s debugging tools now support the Synopsys VDK (Virtualizer Development Kit) and Silver virtual ECU (Electronic Control Unit) platforms. Developers can now access a comprehensive suite of tools that increase development efficiency while improving vehicle safety and reliability. This step will help reduce time-to-market and increase the quality of software in vehicles.
For over 30 years, TASKING’s debugging tools have been used to develop embedded designs to ensure functional safety. TASKING tools provide comprehensive debugging, timing, and coverage analysis. This provides in-depth insights into ECUs and embedded RTOS, with a focus on AUTOSAR.
By integrating TASKING’s debugging tools with Synopsys Silver, users can seamlessly switch between virtual and physical ECUs. The same tools and automation scripts can be used without changing the user’s process. In this way, the tools enable developers to identify and fix potential errors and security vulnerabilities early on, which significantly improves vehicle safety and reliability.
Christoph Herzog, CTO of TASKING, is excited about the cooperation with Synopsys: “The integration of TASKING debuggers with Synopsys virtual prototyping solutions is an important step towards a safer future for the automotive industry. The integration of our solutions enables manufacturers to develop their products faster and more efficiently.”
“The automotive industry is accelerating software-defined vehicle validation through the deployment of Synopsys solutions for Electronics Digital Twins,” said Tom De Schutter VP of Engineering for the Systems Design Group at Synopsys. “The integration of Synopsys Silver and Virtualizer with TASKING debugging tools delivers a seamless solution for software engineers to accelerate software development and time-to-market for their advanced automotive systems.”
SOURCE: TASKING