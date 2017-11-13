Tarun Aggarwal, Vice President, ERDD Electrical, xEV and Electronics Systems, Maruti Suzuki India confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Tarun Aggarwal, Vice President, ERDD Electrical, xEV and Electronics Systems, Maruti Suzuki has been confirmed for Connected Car Pune.

Mr. Tarun Aggarwal has more than 26 years of experience at MSIL. He has been the part of MSIL Research and Development growth story, during which he has headed several engineering verticals such as interior & body design, styling design, new model program management and product strategy.

In his current role, he is responsible for taking strategic initiatives for various functions of infotainment, wiring harness, switches, controllers, engine electrical, EV and hybrid systems. He has been a key driver of change in emerging technological space of connected car solutions, infotainment and EV. He has successfully setup up dedicated cross functional teams cutting across the length and breadth of MSIL for such advanced engineering initiatives

During his eight year stint as Head of New Model Program Management, he successfully spearheaded the New Alto program from scratch to build. This was a first-of-its-kind development initiative by MSIL. Also, he has played instrumental roles in many of such initiatives like the 3-row Ertiga concept, and the Vitara Brezza, the first Compact SUV for India by Indians (Vitara Brezza).

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

