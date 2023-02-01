Targa Telematics works together with SAP Labs France to achieve greener fleet management

Targa Telematics partners with SAP Labs (France) to launch a joint project that accelerates digital transformation as well as the transition to electric vehicles for leasing and rental companies, corporate fleets, and airport services vehicles

Targa Telematics partners with SAP Labs (France) to launch a joint project that accelerates digital transformation as well as the transition to electric vehicles for leasing and rental companies, corporate fleets, and airport services vehicles.

Targa Telematics, tech company specialising in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility, will provide its know-how and cutting-edge technology in AI Machine Learning, Internet of Things and data analytics.

SAP Labs France is part of an SAP research centre network focused on the development and ongoing improvement of the main SAP solutions. SAP Lab will contribute with its expertise of vehicle electrification and will supply its platform to build, run, and manage electric vehicle charging networks, integrating the end-to-end billing processes on one platform. The aim of this project is to support customers in fleet electrification and management. The solution reduces the company’s environmental impact by evaluating their entire fleet and vehicles that can potentially be replaced by electric models. According to analysis by Targa Telematics, 70% of vehicles within large fleets could be easily replaced with electric cars.

Thanks to the integration between Targa Telematics’ digital platform and SAP’s Open E-Mobility platform, the solution provides fleet managers with advanced tools to manage and book charging stations with the required power output, automatically setting the correct KWH value to optimise recharging. This will guarantee the precise breakdown of charging costs between the workplace, home and public charging points, regardless of the brand of the vehicle. Furthermore, this solution will optimise the use and the battery of the vehicle in the fleet.

Additionally, to maximise the company’s fleet optimisation and increase its sustainability, the project can be completed with a Corporate Car Sharing solution with Keyless access to the latest electric vehicle models, optimising its power supply via the Open E-Mobility platform.

“When I announced my wish in 2015 to convert the entire company car fleet to electric cars within 5 years, I got a lot of criticism. Today 92% of our employees are happy EV drivers and Open E-Mobility was instrumental in driving this change.” said Hanno Klausmeier, SAP Labs France Managing Director.

Jad Tabet, Country Manager France Targa Telematics, commented: “We are pleased to partner with an innovative player that shares our approach in innovation and environmental sustainability such as SAP Labs. The future of fleets will also be influenced by digital solutions, supporting clients’ operability and offering significant benefits to reach the company’s and environmental KPIs. Thanks to this collaboration, we keep investing in Research & Development to support rental companies and company fleet managers in their digital transformation and vehicle electrification”.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics