Targa Telematics obtains TISAX® label

The outcome of the TISAX® assessment confirms the company’s robust information security posture

Targa Telematics – one of the leading global players in the field of IoT and the development of digital platforms and solutions for connected mobility and digital transformation – has achieved the TISAX® (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) Level 2 label. TISAX® is the international reference framework for evaluating and demonstrating information security capabilities across the automotive sector.

Promoted by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and managed by the ENX Association, TISAX® is an assessment mechanism based on a model specifically designed to meet the needs of the automotive industry. Achieving Level 2 positions Targa Telematics as a qualified partner for vehicle manufacturers in Germany and automotive OEMs in general. This is an important milestone for companies operating in the automotive ecosystem, where robust information security management is a key requirement for collaboration with leading OEMs.

In particular, the TISAX® label confirms that Targa Telematics is able to ensure confidentiality, high system availability, and the protection of personal data in compliance with the European GDPR regulation. It also reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to embedding security and reliability at the core of every project involving the processing, transmission, and management of data in and from connected vehicles.

“The outcome of the TISAX® assessment marks an important step in strengthening our collaborations with major vehicle manufacturers,” said Henning Wiefelspuetz, Head of OEM Business Integration at Targa Telematics. “Ensuring high security standards in the management of data streams from connected vehicles is a fundamental requirement for efficient integration with OEM systems. Our TISAX® label, together with our ISO 27001 certification, further validates the robustness of our approach and reinforces our position as a trusted technology partner.”

SOURCE: Targa Telematics