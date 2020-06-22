Targa Telematics named in a recent Gartner report

Targa Telematics was named in the Gartner report “Market Trends: Monetizing Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Data by analysts Jonathan Davenport, Pedro Pacheco, Alan Priestley.

In the report Gartner estimates that, “through 2025 automakers will collect about 1 GB of sensor data per month from each SAE Level 2 vehicle to support ongoing improvements to the vehicle’s perception algorithms.” It further mentions that, “by 2025, production autonomous vehicles (SAE Levels 3-5) will analyze more than 4 TB of sensor data per hour but upload less than 1% of that data to the cloud.”

The potential of Targa Telematics’ platform is represented by the capabilities of data acquisition and processing of any corporate organizational process in the IoT sector. The aim is to provide information to support strategic and operational decisions, simplifying and reducing times for solving simple or complex problems, as well as ensuring the control and optimization of all activities relating to the use of transportation.

“The ability to collect and process data continuously is increasingly a critical factor for success, able to make fast and reliable decisions and actions in any type of process of change and evolution of a company. – says Nicola De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics. – The role of Targa Telematics is precisely to support customers throughout the process of innovation, in multiple activities, providing and integrating skills and tools to what the company already has. In addition, we guarantee unparalleled savings in project development times, great flexibility in combining our customers’ mobility offer with the needs of an ever-changing market and maximization of return on investment. ”

