Targa Telematics further establishes its role as a leader in car maker data management: announces partnership with Toyota Motors Europe

The tech company continues to define and sign strategic partnerships with leading car manufacturers to develop increasingly innovative connected mobility solutions

one of the leading global players in the field of IoT and in the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility – has announced that Toyota Motors Europe have joined as an OEM connected data-partner to expand its range of digital solutions for connected cars, integrating data from Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Europe.

The partnership with Toyota Motors Europe entails the direct integration of connected fleet data streams into the Targa Telematics platform.

By leveraging this integration, new mobility services can be developed based on embedded devices that seamlessly support the Targa Telematics offer. This integration utilizes mileage, fuel consumption, EV data, GPS position and other information without requiring additional installations.

Targa Telematics aims to position itself as a leader in car maker data management and these services will therefore be available in France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary and in the Nordic countries.

“The collaborations we are pursuing with car manufacturers are aimed at delivering innovative mobility services, developed through the integration of data streams from vehicles equipped with OEM devices, thereby reducing the operational impacts associated with the installations of aftermarket solutions”, commented Alberto Falcione, Vice President for Sales at Targa Telematics. “The objectives are to overcome the very high degree of complexity linked to the necessary integration and homogenization of data flows and to make these available for the development of solutions provided through the digital platforms of Targa Telematics. These solutions will be tailored to meet the needs of the client, ensuring cost-effectiveness, while guaranteeing definite and optimal outcomes with the deployment of solutions in minimal times and with the improvement of processes tied to customer operations and the services provided by Targa Telematics itself”.

Through OEM partnerships like this one, Targa Telematics is able to provide fleet managers and drivers with an increasing number of digital services that cater to their needs, simplifying the provisioning process in vehicles. This collaboration with Toyota Motors Europe follows similar agreements with other major players in the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics