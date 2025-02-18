Targa Telematics confirms european leadership in fleet management according to Berg Insight

The company consolidates its primacy and extends the distance between the players on the podium

Targa Telematics – one of the leading global players in the field of IoT and the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility – confirms the first position in Berg Insight‘s ranking of providers of digital solutions for Fleet Management in Europe.

According to the 19th edition of the Fleet Management in Europe report, Targa Telematics leads the ranking with over 801,000 vehicles managed in our continent, increasing the gap from competitors by over 66,000 units from second place and 300,000 from third place.

Berg Insight analyst confirms that the European fleet management market continues its period of growth, with the number of active fleet management systems set to reach 27.6 million by 2028. Between 2023 and 2028, the installed base of OEM systems will grow at a CAGR of 22.4%, while the penetration rate into the total population of non-proprietary owned commercial vehicles and passenger cars will grow from 23.9% in 2023 to 38.5% in 2028.

“This recognition underlines Targa Telematics’ leadership in technological innovation for fleet management and its ability to offer cutting-edge solutions. We support our customers in achieving their fleet optimization and fleet enhancement goals, ” said Alberto Falcione – Vice President Sales of Targa Telematics. “Thanks to our constant commitment to developing innovative solutions based on advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence models, we have further consolidated our leading position in the sector, as underlined by the Berg Insight report.”

Targa Telematics’ Fleet Management solutions represent a fundamental element in the transformation of mobility towards more sustainable, innovative and efficient models. Thanks to the integration of advanced technologies, Targa Telematics also develops innovative solutions such as Corporate Car Sharing which, enriched for example with tools for the evaluation of driving styles or analysis of vehicle saturation, allows optimised fleet management and reduces operating costs and environmental impact.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics