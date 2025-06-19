Targa Telematics announces vehicle data management for Volvo Cars: the development of new connected mobility services begins

The partnership involves the direct integration of data streams from Volvo vehicles directly into Targa Telematics’ platform to develop increasingly innovative connected mobility solutions

one of the leading global players in the field of IoT and the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility – announces the strategic partnership with Volvo Cars to integrate data from Volvo vehicles in Europe* and thus develop increasingly innovative connected mobility solutions.

The agreement further strengthens Targa Telematics’ position as a leader in OEM data management, aiming to offer fleet managers – and drivers – a growing number of digital services, simplifying the provisioning process of vehicles. Fleet managers will also leverage a set of structured information – in the form of detailed reports – that is essential for making effective decisions and optimizing the fleet.

The partnership with Volvo Cars involves the direct integration of data streams from the numerous Volvo models** into Targa Telematics’ platform to enable – without requiring new installations – the creation of new connected mobility services using information relating to items such as kilometers travelled, fuel consumption, GPS location, EV data or remote commands such as lock/unlock in full compliance with privacy and safety regulations.

“The collaborations we have with car manufacturers aim to provide new mobility services developed using data flows from vehicles equipped with OEM devices, thus reducing the operational impacts related to aftermarket installations“, commented Alberto Falcione, Vice President Sales of Targa Telematics. “The goal is to simplify and normalize data flows, a highly complex process, and make them available through Targa Telematics’ digital platforms. This data is selected based on the real needs of the customer, ensuring efficiency and economic sustainability. This enables the creation of fast, optimized and high-performance solutions, with reduced deployment times and a significant improvement in operational processes, both for customers and for the services offered by Targa Telematics“.

“Connected vehicles offer a unique opportunity to fundamentally reshape the way fleets are managed,” said Dimitrios Merkouris, Commercial Manager at Volvo Cars. “Our collaboration with Targa Telematics allows us to bring Volvo’s hallmark quality, innovation, and values to the commercial fleet sector. We provide immediate access to meaningful data that supports smarter decision-making, improves operational efficiency, and promotes a more personal, sustainable, and safe mobility”.

Additionally, Targa Telematics has more than 10 years’ experience in the leasing, rental and insurance sector, which allows data to be transformed into valuable information. This process represents a significant competitive advantage over the competition.

* Available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Hungary.

** Volvo Cars eligible models include all Volvo passenger car models manufactured from 2015 onwards.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics