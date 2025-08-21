Tan Chong Motor Lao launch the all new Nissan Magnite

Tan Chong Motor (Lao) Co., Ltd. (“TCML”), Sole and Exclusive Distributor of Nissan vehicles in Laos P.D.R. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), proudly introduces the All-New Nissan Magnite, highly anticipated compact SUV to the Laos Market

Mr. Lim Chee Khiang, Senior Country Head of Tan Chong Motor Laos, said, “We are truly excited to bring in the All-New Nissan Magnite, which combines sleek styling , innovative technology, optimum efficiency, and smart features to deliver the finest compact SUV – perfect for families or those seeking to own their first vehicle for daily urban drive.”

Since its initial launch in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has built a strong global presence, with cumulative sales of over 150,000 units across more than 65 global markets – a proven testament to Nissan’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality products tailored to meet global customer needs.

Bold styling and advanced tech

The All-New Nissan Magnite is a striking compact SUV, with robust exterior styling complemented by a bold honeycomb grille with dual-tone finish, sleek LED lights at the front and rear, 16” diamond-cut alloy wheels, and functional roof rails.

Inside, the cabin features a high level of craftsmanship, with premium dual tone leather finishing on the instrument panel and door trims, for an elevated cabin experience. The premium MODURE quilted dual-tone leather seats with heat guard not only adds to the interior’s luxurious feel but also enhance comfort by reducing heat absorption, ensuring a cooler and more comfortable ride in any weather. The All-New Nissan Magnite also includes four-color adjustable ambient lighting, allowing passengers to personalise the cabin atmosphere to suit their mood, enhancing overall driving experience.

Additionally, first-in-segment features as seen in the compact SUV category include remote engine start, walk-away lock and approach unlock functions, which adds convenience and security. The Remote Engine Start enables the driver to start their vehicle from a distance, pre-conditioning the cabin for optimal comfort before they even step inside, making their driving experience more convenient and enjoyable, especially on hot days. The smart I-Key system automatically locks the vehicle when the key-holder walks away and unlocks as they approach, making their experience effortless and worry-free.

Efficient performance

The All-New Nissan Magnite is powered by a turbocharged 1.0-liter engine, offering an optimum balance of fuel economy and responsive performance. This powerful engine also incorporates the Mirror Bore Coating Technology, adapted from the legendary Nissan GT-R. This innovative bore spray coating is applied to the cylinders, serves to reduce both cylinder friction and weight, resulting in enhanced heat management and combustion efficiency.

Nissan 360⁰ Safety Shield

The All-New Nissan Magnite features six airbags and the bodyshell’s integrity is reinforced with 67% high tensile steel, significantly improving durability and providing greater protection for its passengers while also contributing to its overall safety and stability. The 360-degree Around View Monitor provides a comprehensive bird’s-eye view of its surroundings, making parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces easier and safer by eliminating blind spots. Other advanced safety features include an auto dimming rear view mirror which automatically adjusts to reduce glare from headlights behind, offering driving comfort and visibility during night drives. It is also equipped with Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which display real-time tire pressure and alerts drivers if it falls below optimal levels.

Nissan’s 360° SAFETY SHIELD offers a suite of advanced braking systems, including Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA), that collectively bolster the vehicle’s stopping power and overall safety performance. It also comes with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) to ensure stability and control in all driving conditions and Hill Start Assist (HSA). These advanced safety technologies work together to provide confidence, control and safety for its passengers in every driving condition.

The All-New Nissan Magnite comes in 4 colours of your choice:

Model Pricing (LAK) Magnite 583,000,000

For early bird bookings, customer gets additional value as below:

Free one year maintenance service

Free car tinting

Free floor mat

Free one full tank of petrol.

The All-New Nissan Magnite also comes with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years or 100,000km, giving you a peace of mind and confidence. Visit your nearest Nissan Showroom for a test drive, or call to schedule an appointment to experience the All-New Nissan Magnite.

SOURCE: Nissan