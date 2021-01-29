Taking a closer look at BASF’s Color Report 2020

BASF’s Color Report 2020 for Automotive OEM Coatings shows a wider range of chromatic colors are rolling off the world’s assembly lines. Chromatic colors are gaining popularity in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), especially on smaller SUVs as their market segment grows. Nevertheless, the achromatic colors still dominate the market with white coming in at number one.

But what does it look like in UK?

A closer look into the colour share of vehicles produced within BASF in UK shows that gray is the most popular color (26% of UK total). This is in contrast to EMEA where white is the top color of choice. The data behind the Color Report reveals that 79% of vehicles produced in UK are achromatic, slightly higher than the share in EMEA (76% of EMEA total). In the chromatic segment, blue is the top color (8% of UK total) with red coming in at a close second (7% of UK total). Green, orange and violet enrich the chromatic color palette; with green being three times as popular in UK vehicle production than in EMEA.

Mark Gutjahr, Head of Automotive Color Design, BASF EMEA comments, “As green is considered THE classic racing color for Great Britain, we can see this reference in a much higher production rate within the region. The export markets connected to UK-brands enjoy this color position, as it has been an essential for decades in the line-up of all manufacturers.”

Scott Robinson, BASF Account Manager, Coatings Division UK adds, “Other color trends we are seeing within the automotive market are a desire for two-tone exterior styling and personalization. Whilst gray, white, black and silver continue to dominate, there is an appetite for an individual look.”

The BASF Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings is a data analysis from BASF’s Coatings division based on global automotive production and paint application to light vehicles in 2020.

SOURCE: BASF