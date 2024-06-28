Take a victory lap in the 2025 Toyota GR Supra

2025 GR Supra Available in Two Grades: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium

Expert tested on the raceway and equipped to conquer the streets, the 2025 Toyota GR Supra has earned a reputation for offering impressive handling and exhilarating driving performance.

The 2025 GR Supra is available in two grades: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium, both available with a manual transmission option or an automatic transmission. GR Supra is powered by an inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine that outputs up to 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft. of torque.

The sports car also continues to offer performance-focused standard equipment across all models, like a double joint-type MacPherson front and multi-link independent rear suspension, sport calibrated electronic power steering, and dual rear exhaust outlets. All models wear high performance Michelin® Pilot® Super Sport tires for maximum grip of the Supra’s Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) platform.

Driving Performance of a True Sports Car

The GR Supra’s balance of ride quality, powerful acceleration, and agile handling offers an experience that excites the senses from the moment drivers push the start button. Equipped with a dual-branch exhaust manifold, with six ports instead of two, a deep growl rumbles to life at ignition. The exhaust note is just one part of the equation, as the engine is also designed to manage heat and airflow to maximize its 10.2:1 compression ratio while preventing abnormal combustion due to high boost.

With an engine that produces high torque at high rpm, the GR Supra retains the eagerness to rev with turbine-like smoothness, that can deliver a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds in the 8-speed AT and 4.2 seconds in the MT. GR Supra 3.0 grades equipped with the AT have a manufacturer-estimated 23 city/31 highway/26 combined. Fuel economy is due in part to standard start/stop technology, which shuts the engine off while the car is at rest.

Drivers can select from Normal, Sport, and Individual modes that adjust throttle response, suspension damping, and power steering settings. Additionally, both grades include an Adaptative Variable Suspension (AVS) with sensors that constantly detect changes in the driving operations and road surface conditions, and solenoid valves finely control the damping force of the shock absorbers. In the 3.0 and 3.0 premium grades, NORMAL mode provides a high-level balance between vehicle stability and supple ride comfort, enabling sports driving without sacrificing comfort. SPORT mode realizes a reassuring and flat vehicle posture with suppressed roll and driving with a more agile steering response.

In 2023, the GR Supra’s suspension was retuned and the shock and shock absorbers were set for a balance between body roll and ride comfort. The mechanical components in the electric power steering and the system’s operating parameters were also tuned for agile handling. All models come with an active rear sport differential standard.

Premium Vibes Inside and Out

On the inside, drivers experience a refined cockpit. The 3.0 grade comes with standard black soft-touch Alcantara and leather-trimmed sport seats with power adjustment. The 3.0 Premium grade brings a luxury feel with power adjustable seats that come with an option of black leather-trimmed seats or a hazelnut-colored leather trim.

Audio options add a sonic dimension to a drive in the GR Supra with a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL® Hi-Fi system standard on the 3.0 Premium. The 3.0 grade can be upgraded to the 12-speaker JBL system when equipped with the available Safety & Technology Plus JBL Package. GR 3.0 models equipped with the Safety & Technology package will come with Toyota Supra Connect.

Exterior color options include Stratosphere* (blue), Absolute Zero (white), Nocturnal (black), and Renaissance Red 2.0. The 2025 GR Supra is expected to arrive on dealer lots this fall with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) of $56,250 plus Dealer Processing and Handling (DPH) of $1,095 for the GR Supra 3.0 model. The GR Supra 3.0 Premium model starts at an MSRP of $59,400 plus DPH (AT or MT equipped).

*Extra-cost color.

Hands On with GR Supra Manual

In 2023, a welcomed addition to Mk V Supra was the option of a Manual Transmission. Developed by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Engineers in Japan in cooperation with Toyota Motor Europe, and German transmission supplier ZF, the MT is a no additional cost option on the Supra 3.0 and 3.0 Premium models.

The manual gearbox was built with components designed specifically to suit the power and torque characteristics of the GR Supra’s 3.0-liter 382-hp straight-six engine. The engineering team combined an existing transmission housing and gear set, developed a new shift lever, and removed elements that were not required, such as the acoustic package, which reduced weight, bringing the manual transmission-equipped Supra in at 3,389 pounds. At the heart of the transmission is a new large-diameter clutch with a reinforced diaphragm spring. With a larger friction area and a strong spring, this component has the high-performance capability appropriate for use with the GR Supra’s high-torque engine.

The manual gearbox also features an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) programmed with software that prioritizes sporty performance. When upshifting, the parameters are tuned to optimize engine torque at the moment of clutch engagement and release. On downshifts, the software includes rev matching for consistent performance. The iMT is set as the default, but, if the driver prefers, it can be switched off in Individual Mode.

Close attention was also given to how a manual shifter could be accommodated in the driver’s cockpit. The lever ratio was specifically set to minimize the effort required to make shifts and engage the reverse gear. While the weight and shape of the shift knob, along with the quality of shift engagement, have all been precisely defined. Ergonomics were also considered, as the console unit and position of the drive mode selector were adjusted to provide a 1.7-inch clearance between the shift knob and the control panel.

Traction, Stability, and Agility Tuning

GR Supra MT equipped models’ traction and braking systems are optimized for driving with a stick shift. With the automatic transmission, it’s possible to use the second gear when pulling away uphill when opposite wheels are on surfaces with different grip levels. For example, when the car is parked on a partly icy road, progress is smooth with virtually no rolling back or wheel slip. With a manual gearbox, first gear must be used and releasing the clutch brings a greater risk of wheel spin. To address the issue, Toyota engineers have tuned the car’s TRAction Control (TRAC) system to help achieve smooth operation similar to the AT equipped model.

The system is also optimized for the GR Supra’s characteristic high engine torque, wide tires, and rear-wheel drive. The car’s character when accelerating out of a corner is a key element in the “Fun to Drive” quality Toyota has developed for the GR Supra. For the MT-equipped version, the traction control has again been the focus to help ensure an ideal balance of agility and stability when exiting a corner on the throttle. TRAC intervention has been calibrated to help maintain stability – so the car can keep faithfully to the driver’s intended line – while allowing the right amount of power for a sporty experience.

To counter the possibility of “snap-off” oversteer – something that may be hard to control with the car’s Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) alone – an Anti-Roll Program (ARP) is in use for both the MT- and AT-equipped versions of the GR Supra. This is designed to intervene at an earlier point with the VSC to counter any sudden loss of grip when the car’s high-response suspension setting is used.

Audio, Technology Packages, and Connected Features

All 2025 GR Supra models come equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen display that can also be controlled through a rotary touch controller. GR Supra 3.0 grade comes with a 205-Watt, 10-speaker audio system standard, while the 3.0 Premium grade comes equipped with a 12-speaker 500-Watt JBL® Premium Audio System.

Wireless Qi charging is standard on the 3.0 grade equipped with a manual transmission as well as the 3.0 Premium grade. Wireless Apple CarPlay® is available on the 3.0 grade and standard on the 3.0 Premium grade. When customers upgrade to the Safety & Technology Package with JBL on the 3.0 grade, they get:

12-speaker 500-watt JBL Premium Audio System

Wireless Apple CarPlay compatible with full screen capability (iOS only)

Qi Wireless Charger (AT models)

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models)

Navigation

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Speed Limit Information

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Toyota Supra Connect trial that includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Map Updates

The Driver’s Assist Package is another available option on the 3.0 Premium grade, which includes:

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models)

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Safety and Convenience Features

All GR Supra models come equipped with a number of safety features that include Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Brake System, Driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System (front, side, curtain and knee airbags), Vehicle Stability Control, Anti-lock Brake System, Traction Control, and Child Restraint System on the passenger seat.

Standard convenience features include Automatic High Beams, Rearview Camera with parking aid lines, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Hill Start Assist Control, Directional Parking Lights, and 3-point seatbelts for driver and passenger. Automatic Transmission equipped GR Supra models come with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Manual Transmission equipped GR Supra models come with a traditional Cruise Control system.

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Purchase of any 2025 GR Supra comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). Supra owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles, and corrosion with no mileage limitation. ToyotaCare is a maintenance plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

SOURCE: Toyota