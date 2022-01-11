Tailor-made Pirelli P Zero tyre for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

Pirelli tyres equip the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, the fastest and most powerful version of the first all-electric SUV produced by the Blue Oval

A new technical collaboration between the two companies has resulted in a specific Pirelli P Zero tyre, part of a family of Ultra High Performance tyres that offer the right balance between driveability and comfort, maintaining the sporty feel that’s typical of the Mustang thanks to Pirelli’s know-how that comes directly from the world of motorsport.

P Zero for electric power

The tyres developed for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition are available in 245/45R20 103Y XL size with ‘Elect’ markings on the sidewall, which denote Pirelli tyres dedicated to electric and hybrid vehicles, whose performance is strongly influenced by the tyres. Thanks to the technical specifications of the compounds and structure, Pirelli tyres with ‘Elect’ markings offer a number of advantages: low rolling resistance to increase driving range, reduced noise levels to improve driving comfort, immediate grip to cope with the instant torque generated by electric motors, and a specific structure to support the weight of a battery-powered vehicle.

These original equipment tyres for Ford’s new zero tailpipe emissions sporting SUV, created according to Pirelli’s ‘perfect fit’ philosophy, allows drivers to fully enjoy the performance of the all-wheel drive machine equipped with two electric motors: one at the front of the car and one at the rear. These are designed to help improve performance and tackle the most challenging driving conditions both in the dry and the wet, thanks to a perfect car and tyre package. The car distributes the torque from the motors to each axle independently, providing more reactive acceleration and sharper handling compared to the standard rear-wheel drive. Pirelli’s engineers have created P Zero tyres for the Mach-E GT Performance Edition to put the accent on performance, as well as the highest standards of driveability and comfort.

SOURCE: Pirelli