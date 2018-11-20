Systematic exhaust-gas treatment

Public debate on minimizing diesel emissions on both passenger and commercial vehicles is in full swing

Public debate on minimizing diesel emissions on both passenger and commercial vehicles is in full swing. As to the certification of real-drive emissions, a wide range of experience has been accumulated for some years now, especially for commercial vehicles. Pierburg GmbH ranks as a specialist in exhaust-gas related, eco-friendly components and offers key technologies whose several generations have proven themselves in car and commercial vehicle applications. A lead role is played by the back-pressure valve (BPV) and Pierburg has now systematically widened its modular system to accommodate the use of this versatile valve.

Since Euro 5 and Tier 4i, Pierburg has been series manufacturing high-precision motorized BPVs. The Company is the only single-source supplier of complete flap and actuator systems. Commercial vehicle service-life requirements of up to 1.6 million kilometers or 20,000 operating hours can be met using the newly developed modular system with a variety of actuators. The system is suitable for all types of vehicle, from light- through medium- up to heavy-duty.

A wide variety of applications

NOx emissions are nowadays reliably reduced with the aid of modern technologies: by systematic exhaust-gas recirculation (EGR), by SCR systems, or by a combination of the two. In each case, a back-pressure valve is recommended. Featuring further functions, the valve can be combined to form a low-cost system and thus fulfill such tasks as assisting in EGR or thermal management for SCR and diesel particle filter regeneration. Other functions include engine-assisted braking for reduced wear on the primary brake system, or gear-shift assistance for automatic transmissions.

Double-wall design

With a view to continuously rising technical requirements, the newest product generation has a double-wall welded housing for protecting the actuators and neighboring components from overheating. This reduces the cost of the more expensive option of thermal insulation to a minimum. New high-temperature resistant bearings take account of the general rise in gas temperature.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall Automotive

