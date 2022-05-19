Sysco transforming the future of foodservice delivery: Announces intent to purchase up to 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia from Daimler Truck North America to serve U.S. customers

Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), the leading North American heavy-duty truck manufacturer, today jointly announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) to deploy up to nearly 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors serving Sysco customers by 2026

“Sysco is committed to making meaningful investments to support achievement of our climate goals, including those that encourage the development of electric tractors and trailers. We are eager to partner with a like-minded industry leader like Daimler Truck North America to deploy battery electric trucks nationwide,” said Marie Robinson, Sysco’s EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “This investment shows our commitment to sustainability and growing responsibly and will ultimately help us meet our goal of reducing our direct carbon emissions by 27.5 percent by 2030.”

Sysco aims to power more of its tractor fleet with alternative fuels, and the deployment of Freightliner eCascadias along with refrigerated trailers will play a significant role in achieving its science-based climate goal to electrify 35 percent of its U.S. fleet by 2030. Sysco Riverside continues to build its charging infrastructure to support additional battery electric truck deployments, including additional solar capacity.

DTNA engineers, manufactures and sells zero-emission trucks (tank to wheel) that provide efficient, reliable and innovative transportation solutions for fleet companies, while benefiting the environment. The company recently unveiled its all-electric Freightliner eCascadia at the ACT Expo in Long Beach, California. The industry-leading Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems comes standard with the eCascadia to benefit fleets, drivers and fellow motorists with enhanced on-road safety.

“At Daimler Truck North America, we are proud to enter into a new era of sustainable, safe and efficient commercial transportation with our friends at Sysco,” said DTNA SVP, Sales and Marketing, David Carson. “Industry transformation requires leadership and collaboration, and a shared vision for the future of the supply chain. Together we are sustaining our mutual momentum toward a brighter future for us all.”

Sysco and DTNA are protecting the people and communities they serve by innovating and transforming the way the industry does business. Learn more about Sysco’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, including Sysco’s 2021 CSR Report, at sysco.com/csr2021report.

