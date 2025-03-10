Synopsys introduces Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm hardware to accelerate software-defined product development

End-to-end virtual prototyping workflows enable faster software development and time to market for automotive, HPC and IoT systems

Synopsys Inc. today announced the availability of Synopsys Virtualizer™ Native Execution on Arm®-based hardware, transforming software development for edge devices by substantially1 accelerating virtual prototype execution and deployment. This innovation delivers new, advanced capabilities that improve the productivity of engineering teams building software-defined products in the automotive, high-performance computing (HPC), and Internet of Things (IOT) industry segments.

“Software-defined products are driving a re-engineering of product development from silicon to systems,” said Ravi Subramanian, chief product management officer, Synopsys. “Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm accelerates hardware/software co-design by enabling new agile software development methodologies for Arm-based edge and high-performance computing applications.”

Synopsys Virtualizer fully supports integration into CI/CD methodologies for software-defined products

Synopsys Virtualizer Native Execution leverages the commonality of instruction set architectures (ISAs) between Arm-based servers and edge devices to simplify and optimize software development, validation, and test workflows. This is achieved through common software development toolchains between the servers and edge devices, use of fast and scalable virtual prototypes in Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm, and deployment in CI/CD pipelines. The key benefits of improved productivity and faster turnaround time for software development extend throughout the product lifecycle from initial development through over-the-air and maintenance updates.

“As the automotive industry evolves, it is critical developers have the tools they need to keep pace with the rapid growth in software,” said Suraj Gajendra, vice president of automotive product and software solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. “With the introduction of Synopsys Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm, our mutual customers will be able to leverage the benefits of Arm in the cloud and at the edge, beginning software development much earlier, and ultimately saving time and money.”

Key benefits enabled with Synopsys Virtualizer Native Execution include:

Faster validation turnaround time improves time to market: By executing software binaries directly on Arm application processor cores, Virtualizer Native Execution significantly 1 increases simulation execution speeds for faster time to market. In addition, the use of common toolchains, unique Virtualizer debug and analysis, and integration into CI/CD pipelines accelerates debug cycles, enabling the deployment of higher quality software.

By leveraging Synopsys' extensive model libraries available on Arm hardware, including Synopsys Interface IP, accelerators, and other dedicated subsystem models, customers can start earlier integration and validation of software, from firmware through applications, to speed debug cycles and time to market.

Virtualizer Native Execution supports hybrid prototyping with Synopsys ZeBu ® systems, including ZeBu Server 5, ZeBu EP1, ZeBu EP2, and Synopsys' recently announced ZeBu-200 systems. As a result, customers can accelerate execution time of software-intensive use cases, including software-based power estimation and software-based architecture performance analysis.

Virtual prototypes based on Synopsys' Virtualizer Native Execution can benefit from Synopsys' comprehensive tool and embedded software ecosystem. This scalability allows customers to establish full electronics digital twins for earlier and more productive system validation, helping speed software-defined product time to market.

Virtualizer Native Execution supports Arm-based infrastructure, such as Ampere, AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Developers can optimize compute resource utilization in the cloud or on-premise, balancing performance, power, and cost to align with their development workflows.

1 Based on native server speeds of approximately 2-4 GHz.

