Synopsys’ ARC EV6x vision processor IP named best processor of the year by the Embedded Vision Alliance

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that its DesignWare® ARC® EV6x Vision Processor IP with Safety Enhancement Package (SEP) was named “Best Processor” by the Embedded Vision Alliance as part of its annual Vision Products of the Year Award program. The award selection was determined by an independent panel of industry experts and recognizes Synopsys’ leadership and innovation in the processor IP market. Synopsys’ EV6x Processors with SEP are the industry’s first ASIL D Ready vision processor IP, combining a vision processor and deep learning engine with hardware safety features, safety monitors, and lockstep capabilities for safety-critical designs. These features enable designers to achieve the ISO 26262 standard’s most stringent level of functional safety and fault coverage without significant impact on power, performance, or area.

“Automotive semiconductor and OEM companies are incorporating greater amounts of ADAS and self-driving functionality into designs, requiring significant embedded vision performance with the highest safety standards,” said Jeff Bier, founder of the Embedded Vision Alliance. “Synopsys is enabling the next generation of applications for computer vision by providing the ARC EV6x Vision Processor with SEP, which integrates hardware safety features that enable SoC designers to meet these performance requirements and more easily achieve ASIL D certification.”

The Synopsys DesignWare ARC EV6x Processors with SEP were selected for the Best Processor award due to their heterogeneous architecture that integrates scalar, vector DSP, and CNN execution units with safety-critical features to meet the ASIL D requirements of RADAR, LiDAR, and embedded vision automotive systems. These features enable designers to meet the demanding vision requirements of autonomous vehicles and the ISO 26262 standard functional safety and fault coverage requirements for ASIL B, ASIL C, or ASIL D certification. The EV6x Processors with SEP are supported by the ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit for Safety, which enables software developers to generate highly efficient, ISO 26262-compliant code for their automotive applications.

“Safety-critical ADAS functionality is one of the fastest growing requirements in automotive systems, driving the need for intelligent, deep learning vision processing,” said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. “Receiving the Best Processor award for our EV6x Vision Processor IP is a testament to Synopsys’ continuous commitment to providing designers with the IP and software tools they need to accelerate ISO 26262 certification of their automotive SoCs.”

