Synopsys and Elektrobit announce availability of EB tresos Classic AUTOSAR software for ARC Functional Safety Processor IP

Synopsys, Inc. and Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today announced availability of EB tresos Classic AUTOSAR software for Synopsys’ ASIL-D compliant DesignWare® ARC® EM and ARC HS Functional Safety (FS) Processor IP. This version of the EB tresos AUTOSAR software used with the ARC Functional Safety processors provides a hardware-software platform that makes it easier for automotive semiconductor companies, OEMs, and Tier 1 suppliers to develop software applications based on the AUTOSAR standard. The combined solution accelerates time-to-market for the complex automotive electronic control units (ECUs) required for applications such as ADAS, infotainment, gateways, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems used in modern vehicles.

“Elektrobit has been active in the development of the AUTOSAR standard from its inception and continues to be a leader in AUTOSAR software and tools,” said Artur Seidel, vice president for Americas at Elektrobit. “We are pleased to be the first automotive software company to collaborate with Synopsys on a software solution for its ARC Functional Safety processors, providing a turnkey approach that makes it quicker and easier for customers to develop automotive safety applications.”

The ARC Functional Safety processors support ASIL B and ASIL D safety levels to simplify safety-critical automotive system on chip (SoC) development and accelerate ISO 26262 qualification. The complete portfolio includes the ARC EM22FS, HS4xFS, EV7xFS, and VPX5FS safety processors with integrated hardware safety features to detect system errors. The DesignWare ARC MetaWare Development Toolkit for Safety (EM22FS, HS4xFS) helps software developers accelerate the development of ISO 26262-compliant code. To accelerate early software development, Elektrobit supplies Classic AUTOSAR to the ARC EM Software Development Platform and the ARC HS4x/4xD Development Kit. A Microcontroller Abstraction Layer (MCAL), which abstracts the hardware devices, is available for each platform, allowing engineers to begin software development immediately. The ARC Functional Safety processor IP is developed based on the ISO 9001 certified Quality Management System (QMS) for Synopsys DesignWare IP supporting additional automotive quality requirements.

“Embedded processors used in advanced automotive applications must adhere to the highest safety standards and be developed with ISO 26262 compliance in mind,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. “Our collaboration with Elektrobit, a company known for its AUTOSAR expertise, to provide our ASIL ARC Functional Safety Processor IP with AUTOSAR OS support enables semiconductor vendors, Tier 1 suppliers, and car makers to accelerate software development and innovation for automotive applications.”

SOURCE: Synopsys