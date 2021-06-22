SYNETIQ invests in new technology to reduce carbon footprint

SYNETIQ, the UK’s largest integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling company, has invested in market-leading logistics planning software, in another strategic move towards leading the vehicle recycling industry

The software from BigChange allows greater control of delivery and collection routes through integrated vehicle tracking. With SYNETIQ’s inhouse fleet of recovery vehicles and parts delivery vans, the software improves route planning and reduces unnecessary mileage.

Commenting on the new software, Tom Rumboll, CEO of SYNETIQ said: “The BigChange technology will transform the way we plan logistics and is a key part of both our operational efficiency and our sustainability activities.”

“While we help our clients achieve CO2 savings through the use of our green parts, it is vital to our own internal sustainability goals that we minimise our own internal carbon footprint.”

“The software helps us to make sure that each of our fleet vehicles, wherever they are and whether they’re collecting or delivering, are optimised, keeping our emissions as low as they can be whilst ensuring we deliver to our SLAs for clients.”

Martin Port, Founder and CEO of BigChange commented: “We are privileged to work in partnership with SYNETIQ. This partnership reflects key pillars of both organisations’ visions: to use innovative solutions that improve efficiency, boost customer service and reduce the environmental impact of business.

“We are delighted that the BigChange technology platform has supported SYNETIQ’s growth.”

As well as helping the business to reduce the fleet’s carbon emissions, the adoption of the new software also serves as another step towards becoming paperless. JobWatch offers paperless workflows through digital job scheduling, customer invoicing and payment automation.

As part of its own internal sustainability strategy, SYNETIQ continues to ensure its own processes are as sustainable as possible. In May 2021 the organisation launched their ‘Our Road to Tomorrow’ initiative, stating their commitment to a more sustainable future.

SOURCE: SYNETIQ